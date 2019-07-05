Football is his passion

Who is your football mentor or inspiration?

Tyron Smith. Same school. Same position. Really good friend of mine and really good guy.

What motivates you?

My entire life I have wanted to be here. I wanted to dominate. I wanted to play at a high level. Now I am here, and I want to do just that.

What is your football mindset/approach?

Get in your routine every day and stay in it.

When did you start to dream about playing in the NFL?

It was so long ago I can't remember.

Why do you play football?

This is my passion. The only thing important other than my family.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

Being an All-American at USC.