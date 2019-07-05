Football is his passion

Jul 05, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

A Closer Look: Zach Banner
Position: Offensive Tackle
Experience: Third Season
College: USC
Twitter Handle: @ZBNFL

Most entertaining person you follow on social media?
Shaquille O'Neal by far. (Twitter @Shaq)

Must have food?
Rice.

Celebrity crush?
Gabrielle Union.

Must see show?
Game of Thrones. Just like everybody else.

Morning person or night owl?
Morning. Everything gets done in the morning and then chill the rest of the day.

Who is your football mentor or inspiration?
Tyron Smith. Same school. Same position. Really good friend of mine and really good guy.

What motivates you?
My entire life I have wanted to be here. I wanted to dominate. I wanted to play at a high level. Now I am here, and I want to do just that.

What is your football mindset/approach?
Get in your routine every day and stay in it.

When did you start to dream about playing in the NFL?
It was so long ago I can't remember.

Why do you play football?
This is my passion. The only thing important other than my family.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?
Being an All-American at USC.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?
Tradition.

