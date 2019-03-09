Pouncey: 'I don't have words for it'

Pouncey, who went through his normal routine on Friday morning of working out before the crack of dawn, spoke from the heart like he always does about the deal that will keep him with the team he loves.

"I still don't know how to think. I don't know how to approach it," said Pouncey. "Everyone is calling me and saying what are you doing. It's like a normal day. I went to work out this morning. I don't know. I don't know how to take it. It's such a surprise to me.

"Words, I don't have words for it. I am so thankful, blessed and humbled by it.

"It means family. It's bigger than football. It means joy. It brings so much excitement. My whole entire family is a football family. The Steelers organization, that is exactly what it is. It's more than just a business to them. They have a different side. They have a different feel. They are there every day. They care about their players. I truly see that. I know it's a business when people look at the NFL, but the Steelers have a different way of handling business and you can appreciate that while you are playing for them and working for them. They are a family to me. That is the biggest word you can ever say."

And part of that family is his brothers on the offensive line. Before Pouncey even talked about his contract, before he spoke about the joy he was feeling about his own good fortune, he was focused on one thing and one thing only. Ramon Foster. Foster, who would have become a free agent on March 13, agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the team, to remain with the family.

"It means the world to me," said Pouncey of Foster staying. "That was my whole big thing in the offseason, through all the free agent stuff, was bringing Ramon back, how much he means to the team. How much he means to the offensive unit. Especially me.