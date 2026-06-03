Herbig has become a force in his own right

When he entered the league after three years at Wisconsin, Herbig was the youngest player on the Steelers roster by more than four months. He was affectionately treated as everyone's little brother, which was perfect given that his actual older brother, Nate, was a Steelers offensive lineman.

But Herbig has earned respect and admiration up and down the roster, both with his performance on the field and work ethic off of it. The outpouring of praise and congratulations from various Steelers across social media Tuesday and Wednesday was palpable.

Now Herbig will set his sights on continuing the upward trajectory of his career. His snap percentage on defense has increased from 17% as a rookie to 50% in 2024 to 60% last season.

And Herbig's production has gone up accordingly. His sack total has ticked up from 3 to 5½ to 7½, while his 13 tackles for loss a year ago were more than the 10 over his first two campaigns combined. Quarterback hits also have gone up from 3 to 11 to 18 year over year for Herbig.

But anyone who has watched Herbig's rise knows he also has a knack for splash plays. He has 9 forced fumbles — and 4 fumble recoveries through three seasons.

Herbig also added his first career interception — college or pro — last year, a pick against Seattle that he returned 41 yards deep into Seahawks territory. He also scored his first career touchdown, college days included, when he jumped on the ball in the end zone at Chicago.

That came courtesy of a Watt strip-sack, which is fitting for Herbig. Those two share Badger blood from their legacies at Wisconsin, work out together in the offseason, and share pass-rushing tips until the spotted cows come home.

When Watt recorded his 100th NFL sack, Herbig was right there meeting him at the quarterback to share it with him. Watt was credited with a forced fumble on the play, too, and Herbig recovered it. The head coach on the other sideline that day was McCarthy, who's glad he no longer has to game-plan for Herbig.

"Playing against Nick in [2024], he got my attention," McCarthy said. "We were worried about the matchup in pass protection, but he gave us issues in the run game, too."

Even dating to his time at Wisconsin, Herbig looked up to Watt and tried to model his own game after the Steelers' all-time sack leader. He followed in Watt's footsteps when he was drafted to Pittsburgh and does it again now, signing a second contract with the Steelers.