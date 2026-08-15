Benton rewarded for development

"It's a dream come true. This is our seventh or eighth year playing together, consecutively," Benton said. "It means the world."

The Steelers had a relatively clean evaluation of Benton, thanks to the Badgers' defensive structure, and took him with the 49th pick. They already had Joey Porter Jr. in the fold in the second round that year, then grabbed a big body in Benton capable of playing nose tackle or as a sub-package interior rusher.

He's done both so far in Pittsburgh and this deal signals there's more on the horizon. Benton That versatility allows Benton to be an imposing rotational piece alongside Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black and others, whether you want to call him a "starter" or not. The depth chart lists Benton as a second-teamer, but the Steelers know he's a starter-caliber player at this level.

"I feel like I can play all over the D-line," Benton said. "Where I'm going to play, how much I'm going to play in each position is up to my coach. I'm ready for whatever."

Benton found ways to contribute his first two seasons, including six pass deflections and even an interception in 2024 against the Browns, but made major strides as a pass rusher last year. After recording just 1 sack each in his first and second campaign, Benton more than doubled that with his snap count increasing from 43% to 59% to 64% in 2025.

No one wants to put an expiration date on Heyward the way he continues to defy father time, but now there's an obvious teammate to take the torch when that day comes. That's what Steelers football is all about, particularly on the defensive side. It's passing the baton from generation to generation, never losing the qualities ingrained in that lineage.

Benton pursues the ball like Heyward, running and chasing no matter what happens off the snap. His 51 tackles last year were 15 more than both of his first two seasons. Benton also is coming off a career-high 12 quarterback hits, but he gets his hands up in passing lanes when he can't get all the way to the quarterback, another staple of Steelers defensive line play.

"Utilizing me in different places on the D-line, I think that's something I haven't had the opportunity to do as much to this point, but I have a feeling that's what I'm going to be doing this year," Benton said. "Moving around, being that Swiss army knife that can plug in left, right, middle — being in all those positions, and getting after the quarterback, for sure."

Much like nose tackles Javon Hargrave and Tyson Alualu before him, Benton has embraced the unsung nature of that position while doing more when he gets the opportunity. Now the Steelers have rewarded him with that sought-after second contract, and the second act for Benton and Herbig together is set to grow stronger, from Badgers to the Burgh.

Steelers fans will get to see Benton's signature club move for years to come. That's good news for Steeler Nation, but not so much for opposing guards and quarterbacks.