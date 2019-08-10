What went right, wrong vs. the Buccaneers

COIN TOSS: Buccaneers call heads. It's heads. Tampa Bay elects to receive.

7:44 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers defense that took the field for the opening possession contained only three players who are expected to start once the regular season opens – Devin Bush, Terrell Edmunds, and Javon Hargrave. And the Buccaneers took advantage by putting together a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Chris Godwin on a quick wide receiver screen. Winston attacked rookie cornerback Justin Layne on three different occasions, and the result were completions of 11 yards, 11 yards, and 9 yards for the touchdown.

7:51 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It started with a penalty on the kickoff – holding on Terrell Edmunds that forced the Steelers to start their first possession at their own 7-yard line. But after a 1-yard loss on a run to Jaylen Samuels, Josh Dobbs lofted a rainbow down the middle of the field that James Washington went up and got for a 43-yard gain. But a sack on second-and-four, and then an overthrow by Dobbs on third-and-12 brought Jordan Berry on for his first punt of the game.