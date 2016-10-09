What Went Right, What Went Wrong

What went right, wrong vs. New York Jets

Oct 09, 2016 at 09:31 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

The highs and lows of the Steelers Week 5 game vs. the New York Jets.

What went right

  • If there still was any doubt whether Sammie Coates could develop into the kind of deep threat capable of replacing Martavis Bryant, there should be none now. On a third-and-7 on the Steelers opening possession, Coates ran by cornerback Marcus Williams, Ben Roethlisberger dropped the ball right in his hands in full stride, and it became a 7-3 Steelers lead with 10:16 left in the first quarter.
  • When Brandon Marshall dropped a pass on third-and-9 at the Steelers 42-yard line, Lachlan Edwards came on to punt. That punt almost was downed at the 2-yard line, but the Jets gunner stepped across the goal line and didn't re-establish himself in the field of play before touching the ball. That meant the Steelers took possession at their own 20-yard line.
  • It took only 80-plus seconds for the Steelers to re-take the lead following Brandon Marshall's touchdown. On the 75-yard drive, Ben Roethlisberger completed 7-of-10 (with one drop) for 67 yards and the touchdown to Jesse James. And by scoring in the final minute of the first half and getting the ball to start the second half, the decision to defer after winning the coin toss has a chance to pay off big.
  • The Steelers were right back on the attack, as a result of a three-and-out capped by a sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick by Arthur Moats and Ryan Shazier on third down. Then on Lachlan Edwards' punt, Antonio Brown returned it 33 yards to the Jets 31-yard line.
  • The Steelers managed a 47-yard field on the possession set up by Antonio Brown's 33-yard punt return for a 17-13 lead. It could've been more, but Sammie Coates was unable to come down with a deep pass in the right side of the end zone.
  • Two good series by the Steelers defense to open the second half. After the three-and-out on the first series, the second series was a Ryan Shazier showcase. On second-and-1, Jones batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. On third down, he stuffed an attempted shovel pass, and the Jets punted.
  • After a couple of series where Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers were a bit off, they caught fire on the final possession of the third quarter. On that drive, Roethlisberger completed 6-of-6 for 69 yards and the 5-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown that gave the Steelers a 24-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

What went wrong

  • An inauspicious beginning for the Steelers defense, to be sure. After winning the coin toss and choosing to defer, the Steelers sent their defense out to face the Jets at the 25-yard line following the touchback. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 13-yard pass, then a 10-yard pass, then there was an 8-yard run by Matt Forte, the Fitzpatrick completed an 18-yard pass, all on successive plays. The drive ended with a 35-yard field goal by Nick Folk and a 3-0 Jets lead with 11:45 left in the first quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 5 vs. New York Jets

Game action from Week 5 against the New York Jets.

No Title
1 / 114
No Title
2 / 114
No Title
3 / 114
No Title
4 / 114
No Title
5 / 114
No Title
6 / 114
No Title
7 / 114
No Title
8 / 114
No Title
9 / 114
No Title
10 / 114
No Title
11 / 114
No Title
12 / 114
No Title
13 / 114
No Title
14 / 114
No Title
15 / 114
No Title
16 / 114
No Title
17 / 114
No Title
18 / 114
No Title
19 / 114
No Title
20 / 114
No Title
21 / 114
No Title
22 / 114
No Title
23 / 114
No Title
24 / 114
No Title
25 / 114
No Title
26 / 114
No Title
27 / 114
No Title
28 / 114
No Title
29 / 114
No Title
30 / 114
No Title
31 / 114
No Title
32 / 114
No Title
33 / 114
No Title
34 / 114
No Title
35 / 114
No Title
36 / 114
No Title
37 / 114
No Title
38 / 114
No Title
39 / 114
No Title
40 / 114
No Title
41 / 114
No Title
42 / 114
No Title
43 / 114
No Title
44 / 114
No Title
45 / 114
No Title
46 / 114
No Title
47 / 114
No Title
48 / 114
No Title
49 / 114
No Title
50 / 114
No Title
51 / 114
No Title
52 / 114
No Title
53 / 114
No Title
54 / 114
No Title
55 / 114
No Title
56 / 114
No Title
57 / 114
No Title
58 / 114
No Title
59 / 114
No Title
60 / 114
No Title
61 / 114
No Title
62 / 114
No Title
63 / 114
No Title
64 / 114
No Title
65 / 114
No Title
66 / 114
No Title
67 / 114
No Title
68 / 114
No Title
69 / 114
No Title
70 / 114
No Title
71 / 114
No Title
72 / 114
No Title
73 / 114
No Title
74 / 114
No Title
75 / 114
No Title
76 / 114
No Title
77 / 114
No Title
78 / 114
No Title
79 / 114
No Title
80 / 114
No Title
81 / 114
No Title
82 / 114
No Title
83 / 114
No Title
84 / 114
No Title
85 / 114
No Title
86 / 114
No Title
87 / 114
No Title
88 / 114
No Title
89 / 114
No Title
90 / 114
No Title
91 / 114
No Title
92 / 114
No Title
93 / 114
No Title
94 / 114
No Title
95 / 114
No Title
96 / 114
No Title
97 / 114
No Title
98 / 114
No Title
99 / 114
No Title
100 / 114
No Title
101 / 114
No Title
102 / 114
No Title
103 / 114
No Title
104 / 114
No Title
105 / 114
No Title
106 / 114
No Title
107 / 114
No Title
108 / 114
No Title
109 / 114
No Title
110 / 114
No Title
111 / 114
No Title
112 / 114
No Title
113 / 114
No Title
114 / 114
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  • Inside the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Sammie Coates again was the target on a third-down situation, this time a third-and-2 from the Jets 28-yard line. Coates made a nice move to the inside to get in position to make a play on the ball, but then he couldn't secure the catch around the 10-yard line. On the ensuing field goal attempt, the Steelers attempted a fake but Jordan Berry was tackled behind the line of scrimmage and Al Villanueva was flagged for an illegal formation anyway.
  • The Jets capitalized on that failed fake field goal with a touchdown to take a 13-7 lead with 2:06 remaining in the first half. On the scoring play, Stephon Tuitt got his hands on a pass that was intended for Brandon Marshall, but ti bounced off his hands and Marshall secured the ball for the touchdown.
  • Bookending halftime with scores didn't happen for the Steelers this week, with the Steelers having to punt after a Ben Roethlisberger pass to Antonio Brown was almost intercepted in the flat by Marcus Williams, who dropped the ball.
  • The Steelers were moving toward more points that would've increased their 24-13 lead, but the Steelers' first turnover of the game resulted when Leonard Williams sacked Ben Roethlisberger and punched the ball out and Sheldon Richardson recovered at the Jets 19-yard line. On the play, Roethlisberger held onto the ball, apparently as a result of a receiver not being where he was supposed to be.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What went right, wrong vs Cincinnati

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Bengals at Paycor Stadium
news

What went right, wrong vs Detroit

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Lions game at Acrisure Stadium
news

What went right, wrong at Jacksonville

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field
news

What went right, wrong vs Seattle

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Seahawks game at Acrisure Stadium
news

What went right, wrong at Chiefs

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
news

What went right, wrong at Ravens

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium
news

What went right, wrong vs. Browns

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Browns game at Heinz Field
news

What went right, wrong at Chiefs

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
news

What went right, wrong vs. Titans

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Titans game at Heinz Field
news

What went right, wrong at Vikings

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium
news

What went right, wrong vs. Ravens

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Ravens game at Heinz Field
news

What went right, wrong at Bengals

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium
Advertising