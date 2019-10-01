What went right, wrong vs. Bengals

The highs and lows of the Steelers week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

COIN TOSS: Bengals call tails. It's heads. Steelers elect to defer. Cincinnati receives the opening kickoff.

8:21 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It will go down in the play-by-play as a defensive stop for the Steelers that was followed by a punt by the Bengals to give the ball to the Pittsburgh offense at its 12-yard line. But on the 3-yard screen pass to Joe Mixon that preceded the punt, Cam Heyward was injured and limped off the field. As the Steelers offense prepared to run its first play of the game, Heyward was being attended to on the sideline by head trainer John Norwig and then he headed into the locker room.

8:27 p.m. – What Went Right: It started poorly when Diontae Johnson caught a 3-yard pass and lost a fumble that was recovered by safety Jessie Bates to give the Bengals possession at the Steelers 15-yard line. But then on a third-and-5, Mark Barron broke up a pass in the end zone for tight end Tyler Eifert, and Cincinnati settled for a 28-yard field goal by Randy Bullock to take a 3-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

8:37 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers offense moved to a couple of first downs, but then it came to a third-and-1 from the Bengals 42-yard line. On third down, Benny Snell was stuffed for no gain, and then on fourth-and-1 James Conner was stuffed for no gain. Cincinnati took over on its 42-yard line with 4:02 left in the first quarter.

8:42 p.m. – What Went Right: With Cam Heyward out of the locker room and back on the field, the Steelers defense posted a three-and-out. After Devin Bush dropped Joe Mixon for a 1-yard loss, an incomplete pass set up a third-and-10. Under pressure from Stephon Tuitt, Andy Dalton's pass for John Ross was almost intercepted by Joe Haden. The Steelers took over at their 20-yard line following the touchback on the punt.