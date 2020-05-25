What this day really means

"I think one of the things that is important is to be able to take the time to think about them, whether or not you can go to their gravesite, but in some regards on this day to set aside some time to remember those, whether it's in your immediate family you might have lost, but also those within this country that we have lost in the wars we have fought for the freedoms we have," said Bleier. "It's taking that moment, recognizing what Memorial Day is all about, and giving thanks for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's very important to those families who have been left behind. They continue to live that memory. It doesn't go away. For those of us who served, we served. We put our time in, we came back and continued with our lives in our normal existence. For those who gave up a loved one there is an emptiness that is always there. It can never be replaced. It is very touching, at least for me personally, when someone who has lost a loved one comes up to me and thanks me for my service. Maybe I am helping to fill a void that exists for what is left behind, a touchpoint for them helping to remember the one that they lost.

"The biggest thing is a community can pay tribute to that service, men or women, who gave their life. It encompasses all of us. It becomes very heart-warming, but also a support mechanism that you are not alone, we do appreciate the sacrifice that has been made. And as best as we possibly can we are here to support you who have been left behind. That community, especially on this day, even if it's just one day, becomes so important in the healing process for those who have to live with the ultimate sacrifice that has been paid."

Bleier knows that Memorial Day will come and go, with people celebrating the joy of summer, cooking out and the like. And he understands that. What he hopes, though, is that they at least take a few minutes out of their day to think about those who fought and lost their lives to allow them to have the pleasure of enjoying the day.