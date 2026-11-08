Wake-up call

PACKERS (5-3) at PATRIOTS (5-3), 4.25 p.m., FOX

Green Bay: The Packers have the third-best scoring defense (14.6 points per game) since Week 4. Green Bay is also second in takeaways (13) and second in sacks (15) in that span … Quarterback Jordan Love has an NFL-leading 2,246 pass yards entering Week 9. Love has multiple touchdown passes in seven of his first eight starts. Love has also thrown at least one interception in six of eight games (tied for the third-most in the NFL) … The Packers are averaging an NFL-worst 60.6 yards per game rushing, the fewest by a team in a season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, and an NFL-worst 2.9 yards per carry.

New England: The Patriots have 12 players with 100-plus yards from scrimmage, three more than any other team, and an NFL-best eight players with 200-plus yards from scrimmage … Quarterback Drake Maye leads the NFL with a 122.2 passer rating since Week 4 and has a passer rating of 110-plus in four consecutive starts (the league's longest active streak). Maye has also produced three-plus offensive touchdowns in five straight games … The Patriots have the third-best scoring offense (29.6 points per game) and have averaged the most yards per play (6.4) in the NFL since Week 4.

BILLS (6-1) at VIKINGS (6-1), 8:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN

Buffalo: The Bills are averaging an NFL-leading and franchise-record 33.3 points per game … Buffalo is 3-0 on the road … Bills quarterback Josh Allen (11 touchdown passes, nine rushing touchdowns) is the first player in NFL history with eight-plus passing touchdowns and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in his team's first seven games of a season … Running back James Cook has 707 rushing yards (fifth in the NFL) and seven rushing touchdowns (eighth) and has run for a touchdown in six consecutive games.