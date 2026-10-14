Eyeing who's up next

Rodgers knows the history of his down-the-line guys, too. They don't all have quite as much overlap with Rodgers as Tonyan, but the quarterback makes it a point to familiarize himself with teammates past and present.

Smith, 27, was with head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas initially as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent that season and 2022 on the practice squad with the Cowboys. In 2024, Smith signed with the Jets, where he spent that campaign with Rodgers.

Johnson, 28, is in his fourth stint with the Steelers. That's been mostly practice squad duty, but Johnson did catch a 9-yard pass and has five career touchdown receptions, all for the Broncos with four of those coming in 2023.

Hodgins, 27, also spent a couple months on the Steelers practice squad last year before he was signed off of it by the Giants, with whom he has eight career touchdown catches in 39 career games, plus another score in the 2022-23 playoffs. After reuniting with the Giants, Hodgins had 10 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

"I have a lot of trust in those guys," Rodgers said. "I've always been a fan of Brandon Johnson; he had his locker right next to mine last year and we had some great conversations. He's played and played well when he's gotten opportunities. Obviously, I know B. Smith from New York and I'm a big believer in him. And then Isaiah was here with us last year, then went to New York and made a bunch of plays. I like those guys a lot."

Rodgers likes his tight ends, as well, and if the receiver shuffle puts more on their plates, then so be it. The Steelers offense utilized 12 personnel with two tight ends and even 13 personnel with three so often last year, including offensive lineman Spencer Anderson as a tackle-eligible, that it won't be foreign to them if they need to adapt this week under McCarthy.

The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles have the third-highest blitz rate in the NFL so far, trailing only the Vikings and Commanders. Now that it's mid-October, teams aren't seeing as many unscouted looks as they did in the first quarter of the season, but Bowles and his defense present a challenge in that regard.