The last first one for Rodgers

By now, it's well-trodden territory for his Steelers teammates that Aaron Rodgers is retiring after this season.

But as a new season begins around the NFL, that Rodgers subplot will intersect with each team on the Steelers' schedule. Then again, many of his opponents last year likely expected that Rodgers was on his way out.

"They don't take it easy on the old guy, if that's what you're talking about," Rodgers smirked Wednesday after practice. "But nobody really chatters anymore. It's kind of a quiet field."

The "butterflies" will be there, though, for Rodgers as he takes the field Sunday against the Falcons for his final Week 1. Even the most experienced player in the NFL admits that much.

Ideally, those nerves will manifest the same way they have for him many times in his career. His first NFL start came in a Monday night game in 2008 in Green Bay against the rival Minnesota Vikings, and a few hours later, Rodgers had his first win under his belt, 24-19. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in that one, plus 35 yards rushing and another touchdown.

Then there was 2018, back at Lambeau Field against the Bears in what would turn out to be his last season with coach Mike McCarthy with the Packers. He ceded some snaps to backup DeShone Kizer in that one, but finished with 286 yards passing and all three of his touchdowns in a furious second-half rally.