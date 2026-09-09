 Skip to main content
Advertising

The last first one for Rodgers

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

By now, it's well-trodden territory for his Steelers teammates that Aaron Rodgers is retiring after this season.

But as a new season begins around the NFL, that Rodgers subplot will intersect with each team on the Steelers' schedule. Then again, many of his opponents last year likely expected that Rodgers was on his way out.

"They don't take it easy on the old guy, if that's what you're talking about," Rodgers smirked Wednesday after practice. "But nobody really chatters anymore. It's kind of a quiet field."

The "butterflies" will be there, though, for Rodgers as he takes the field Sunday against the Falcons for his final Week 1. Even the most experienced player in the NFL admits that much.

Ideally, those nerves will manifest the same way they have for him many times in his career. His first NFL start came in a Monday night game in 2008 in Green Bay against the rival Minnesota Vikings, and a few hours later, Rodgers had his first win under his belt, 24-19. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in that one, plus 35 yards rushing and another touchdown.

Then there was 2018, back at Lambeau Field against the Bears in what would turn out to be his last season with coach Mike McCarthy with the Packers. He ceded some snaps to backup DeShone Kizer in that one, but finished with 286 yards passing and all three of his touchdowns in a furious second-half rally.

"Just because I got banged up there in the second quarter and came back and we're down 17, ended up being down 20-0, and we came back and won," Rodgers said of that fond memory. "In 2008 … my first start, that was a good one. Definitely not 2023."

That was the year Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles in his New York debut. But he managed to flip that script last season at MetLife Stadium, tossing four touchdown passes with 244 yards on 22-of-30 passing and no interceptions in a 34-32 win against the Jets.

This opener will be another rematch of sorts, facing Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. It was Ulbrich who finished the 2024 season as the Jets' interim head coach while Rodgers was there.

"Jeff is one of my favorite people in the league, and I had the extreme pleasure of playing for him in New York," Rodgers said. "He's a great defensive coordinator, he's an incredible guy, and he's got a good scheme on defense. They've got a really good back end."

Rodgers acknowledged veteran cornerback Mike Hughes as an offseason workout partner where those two and many other pros train in the Los Angeles area. He also praised Hughes' running mate, A.J. Terrell, and the safety tandem of Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts.

Last time Rodgers suited up, the Steelers' season ended with a loss to Houston in the playoffs. According to Rodgers, that defeat didn't serve as any sort of motivation this offseason. As for what keeps driving him, you can go back to those competitive juices that get the heart beating faster.

"I'll have some butterflies, but that's normal," Rodgers said. "If you don't have them, you're probably in the wrong business, so I look forward to those feelings. Whether it's the offense getting called out [of the tunnel] or the defense, it's exciting being out there in pregame. And I'll be excited for the kickoff."

Related Content

news

Steelers fans show their support

Steelers World Photo Day had fans from around the globe showing their love of the black and gold

news

Score one for the long shot

How Kevin Jobity Jr. went from an unlikely high school football player to the Steelers' 53-man roster

news

Rodgers reviews progress for pass-catchers and fellow passers

With final preseason behind him he's eager to see the Steelers' future, in the short term and long term

news

53-man roster analysis: Steelers keep 11 rookies on a veteran team

Not quite a youth movement, but draft class versatility serves it well

news

'Brilliant in the basics'

Young quarterbacks Will Howard, Drew Allar excited to build off strong starts

news

Benton rewarded for development

Another Wisconsin product poised to be a long-term pillar of Steelers defense

news

Finally go time for Howard, Allar in preseason opener

Rudolph has been there, done that, and excelled in August

news

Home cooking for the rookies

Heidenreich family opened arms, and doors, to newest Steelers

news

Watt ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List of 2026

news

Rodgers embraces full-circle feel this camp

Quarterback reiterates this will be his final time checking in

news

Five Fast Facts: Eli Heidenreich

Learn more about Eli Heidenreich in this edition of Five Fast Facts

Advertising