The last first one for Rodgers

By now, it's well-trodden territory for his Steelers teammates that Aaron Rodgers is retiring after this season.
But as a new season begins around the NFL, that Rodgers subplot will intersect with each team on the Steelers' schedule. Then again, many of his opponents last year likely expected that Rodgers was on his way out.
"They don't take it easy on the old guy, if that's what you're talking about," Rodgers smirked Wednesday after practice. "But nobody really chatters anymore. It's kind of a quiet field."
The "butterflies" will be there, though, for Rodgers as he takes the field Sunday against the Falcons for his final Week 1. Even the most experienced player in the NFL admits that much.
Ideally, those nerves will manifest the same way they have for him many times in his career. His first NFL start came in a Monday night game in 2008 in Green Bay against the rival Minnesota Vikings, and a few hours later, Rodgers had his first win under his belt, 24-19. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in that one, plus 35 yards rushing and another touchdown.
Then there was 2018, back at Lambeau Field against the Bears in what would turn out to be his last season with coach Mike McCarthy with the Packers. He ceded some snaps to backup DeShone Kizer in that one, but finished with 286 yards passing and all three of his touchdowns in a furious second-half rally.
"Just because I got banged up there in the second quarter and came back and we're down 17, ended up being down 20-0, and we came back and won," Rodgers said of that fond memory. "In 2008 … my first start, that was a good one. Definitely not 2023."
That was the year Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles in his New York debut. But he managed to flip that script last season at MetLife Stadium, tossing four touchdown passes with 244 yards on 22-of-30 passing and no interceptions in a 34-32 win against the Jets.
This opener will be another rematch of sorts, facing Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. It was Ulbrich who finished the 2024 season as the Jets' interim head coach while Rodgers was there.
"Jeff is one of my favorite people in the league, and I had the extreme pleasure of playing for him in New York," Rodgers said. "He's a great defensive coordinator, he's an incredible guy, and he's got a good scheme on defense. They've got a really good back end."
Rodgers acknowledged veteran cornerback Mike Hughes as an offseason workout partner where those two and many other pros train in the Los Angeles area. He also praised Hughes' running mate, A.J. Terrell, and the safety tandem of Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts.
Last time Rodgers suited up, the Steelers' season ended with a loss to Houston in the playoffs. According to Rodgers, that defeat didn't serve as any sort of motivation this offseason. As for what keeps driving him, you can go back to those competitive juices that get the heart beating faster.
"I'll have some butterflies, but that's normal," Rodgers said. "If you don't have them, you're probably in the wrong business, so I look forward to those feelings. Whether it's the offense getting called out [of the tunnel] or the defense, it's exciting being out there in pregame. And I'll be excited for the kickoff."