Steelers fans show their support

Steelers Nation once again showed their worldwide support of the team when fans participated in the annual Steelers 'World Photo Day.'

Fans in over 60 cities, representing 15 countries, took part with an amazing turnout of black and gold love. In Mexico alone, 22 states and 30 cities participated.

Fans in the United States, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, joined others from around the globe to show their support for the Steelers.

The fans gathered in small and large groups with friends and family to take pictures in front of area landmarks or in their own fan cave and share them on social media, using #SteelersWorldWide.