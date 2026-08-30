53-man roster analysis: Steelers keep 11 rookies on a veteran team

Roster reduction around the NFL — or cut-down day, in simpler terms — is always a double-edged sword. Some dreams are reached while others are dashed, or at least delayed.

And so it goes for the Steelers, who decided on their initial 53-man roster Sunday evening, right around dinnertime in Pittsburgh. With 10 draft picks, an undrafted free agent class that pitched in too, a few experienced additions included in the equation after report day for training camp and a veteran team in general, it was not an easy year to make the cut for the Steelers.

But four quarterbacks did, the entire draft class did, and so did an undrafted rookie who may have been off the radar to the outside world.

The Steelers kept 26 players on offense, 24 on defense and 3 specialists, but if you've paid any attention to head coach Mike McCarthy's first trip through the roster-building process here, you know the position distinctions go beyond those three phases of the game. He wants the vast majority of his club to be able to have two jobs, and be viable on all four downs, which inherently means providing value on kickoffs, or punts, or both.

Mason Rudolph clearly made enough of an impression on the new coaching staff, as well as his returning position coach Tom Arth, to return as the backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers despite the presence of Will Howard and Drew Allar. Both "young pups," as McCarthy refers to them, are in the fold, though they aren't likely to be active on game days.

The winner of the No. 3 running back role behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle is none other than Mt. Lebanon High School's own and Navy product Eli Heidenreich, the Steelers' final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Heidenreich bolstered his chances with a strong finish to the preseason and offers the kind of versatility McCarthy wants. He showed his capabilities as a natural ball-carrier at Buffalo, has legitimate college credentials as a pass-catcher, and can contribute as a "core four" special teamer. As a result, Heidenreich edged out Travis Homer and Lew Nichols, while fellow running back Kaleb Johnson was traded to Green Bay for a 2028 sixth-round pick (pending a physical) to further solidify the situation in that room.

Speaking of trades, the departure of Broderick Jones to Dallas added clarity to the picture on the offensive line. Jones was dealt for a third-round pick and sixth-round pick in next year's draft, while the Steelers also sent back a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Jack Driscoll and his versatility are headed to the reserve/injured list with a designation to return, which means he must miss at least the first four weeks. Without Jones and Driscoll, the Steelers still have three tackles in Dylan Cook, Troy Fautanu and Max Iheanachor, plus six interior linemen in Spencer Anderson, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Gennings Dunker, Brock Hoffman and Ryan McCollum.

The wide receiver and tight end units shook out as most anticipated. Credit journeyman Robert Tonyan with joining his fifth team in five years, and doing so as a tryout participant at veteran minicamp in early June, but making so many plays that he's the No. 3 tight end behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

There wasn't quite room for Max Hurleman in a deep receiving corps that features DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen. And Riley Nowakowski rounds out the offense as a fullback who also can line up as a tight end.

Defensively, longest-tenured Steeler Cameron Heyward leads a seven-man group with two rookies. Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black and Sebastian Joseph-Day were all safe bets to be on the right side of Sunday. But sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio also punched his ticket and, perhaps more unexpectedly, Kevin Jobity Jr. became the only undrafted rookie to get the good call.

There's symmetry at linebacker with four inside and four outside. Carson Bruener and Cole Holcomb are the backups to Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson up the middle. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are the pass-rushing nucleus for the second year in a row.

It was a newsworthy day for the secondary, which saw cornerback Joey Porter Jr. activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, but safety DeShon Elliott placed on the reserve/injured list. Elliott will miss the first four weeks, at minimum, while Porter now is eligible for the season opener against Atlanta.

Even with Porter in and Elliott out, the Steelers still have nine defensive backs at their disposal. You could classify it as five true cornerbacks in Porter, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Brandin Echols and Daylen Everette, followed by three pure safeties in Jaquan Brisker, Rayshawn Jekins and Robert Spears-Jennings, and the queen of the chess board in Jalen Ramsey.

Kicker Chris Boswell, punter Cameron Johnston and long snapper Christian Kuntz had no competition for their slots entering Sunday. But plenty of other spots did, and while the Steelers managed a surplus at some, they had to make difficult choices elsewhere.