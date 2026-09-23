 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rodgers pleased with rookies

Sep 23, 2026 at 03:54 PM
Author Image
Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Some rookie improvements are plain for the world to see, taking place with increased exposure and extended playing time on a game day.

Others happen behind closed doors, literally or figuratively, in the meeting rooms or on the practice fields.

For Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he hasn't had to rely heavily yet on newcomers in his final NFL season. But if or when the time comes, he's encouraged by a lot of what he's observed so far in the 2026 draft class.

Sunday, there was Steelers second-rounder Germie Bernard stepping into and stepping up for the receiving corps at Gillette Stadium. He caught four passes on one drive, at a pivotal time in the game when the Steelers needed to get something going offensively.

"I thought he did some good things," Rodgers said. "It was his first major action in a real game, and I thought he made some nice plays. I thought he ran some good routes. Obviously, there's stuff to clean up, but I was really pleased with Germie."

Surely, Rodgers is experienced enough and wise enough to know how much is the right amount of praise to heap on a player — especially a rookie. But Bernard's baby steps were on display to the viewing audience, while a full-on breakout could be on the way.

It's not as evident from the outside looking in how first-round pick Max Iheanachor is progressing. The right tackle out of Arizona State, though, has caught the starting quarterback's eye with his technique and the natural athleticism that gives him such a high ceiling.

"I like Max a lot. I think he's got a real bright future," Rodgers said. "In one sense, he's raw, because he hasn't played football that long. In the other sense, he's got a beautiful [pass-protection] set. You don't say that about every tackle. There's nice sets, and then there's beautiful sets. I had two of the prettiest sets of all time at left tackle, for me, in Chad Clifton and David Bakhtiari. There's just something about the way those guys set that created very little lanes for a pass rusher. And I think when he hones his skills, Max is going to have a chance to be a longtime staple on the offensive line here."

Rodgers and the current starting offensive line will match up Sunday with a Bengals defense that's tied for the NFL lead with 8 sacks. Only the Raiders have as many over the first two weeks.

The linchpin is a new piece himself, but an old pro. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, 28, was the 17th overall pick in 2019 and has two second-team All-Pro honors to his name. He also had 9 sacks two years ago with the Giants, third most among interior defensive linemen in 2024 behind Seattle's Leonard Williams and Miami's Zach Sieler.

"He's an All-Pro player. He's a load inside, but he's not a slug in there. He can really move," Rodgers said. "He's a good pass rusher. He's got good moves, good lateral quickness. He moves about as well as anyone in the league his size. He's going to be a focal point for every team that plays them."

Of course, the Steelers offense must bounce back from a 20-3 defeat against the Patriots. Rodgers will lead the way in that effort among the players.

It's early. The Steelers are 1-1 and have the rest of the season ahead of them, starting with their first divisional matchup back at home.

"Yeah, it's two games in," Rodgers said. "I'm not worried about the resolve of this group."

Related Content

news

Rodgers feels fresh coming out of Week 1

Quarterback encouraged by how his body, not just the right arm, has responded to this point in the season

news

The last first one for Rodgers

No shortage of familiarity for the quarterback with the Falcons defense

news

Steelers fans show their support

Steelers World Photo Day had fans from around the globe showing their love of the black and gold

news

Score one for the long shot

How Kevin Jobity Jr. went from an unlikely high school football player to the Steelers' 53-man roster

news

Rodgers reviews progress for pass-catchers and fellow passers

With final preseason behind him he's eager to see the Steelers' future, in the short term and long term

news

53-man roster analysis: Steelers keep 11 rookies on a veteran team

Not quite a youth movement, but draft class versatility serves it well

news

'Brilliant in the basics'

Young quarterbacks Will Howard, Drew Allar excited to build off strong starts

news

Benton rewarded for development

Another Wisconsin product poised to be a long-term pillar of Steelers defense

news

Finally go time for Howard, Allar in preseason opener

Rudolph has been there, done that, and excelled in August

news

Home cooking for the rookies

Heidenreich family opened arms, and doors, to newest Steelers

news

Watt ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List of 2026

Advertising