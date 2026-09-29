One to grow on

Momentum can be resumed or re-created from week to week if not generated from one week to the next, but after a breakout offensive performance against the Bengals quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't think the Steelers are there yet.

"You start from zero for sure, but there's some vibes that start to flow a little bit if you put together a couple good performances in a row," Rodgers observed. "We have one decent performance so we're gonna try and stack a few."

The Steelers' 30-27 victory over the Bengals featured season-high totals in first downs (22), third-down efficiency (7-for-12, 58.3 percent), rushing yards (138), passing yards (273), total net yards (411) and points (30).

Beyond the production, the offense started to look like what the Steelers have been envisioning all along.

"Yeah, it was close," Rodgers continued. "Every week is different, there's overreactions. We're the worst offense in football after New England. And now we're a formidable offense, I'm sure, out there.

"It's just week to week. It depends on who you're playing, how you play. It all comes down to execution."

Another element that had been missing through a season-opening, 20-13 victory over the Falcons at Acrisure Stadium and a 20-3 loss at New England was explosion.

The Steelers produced four running plays of 10-or-more yards, including their two longest rushes of the season (35 and 26 yards, both by running back Jaylen Warren). They had three such plays through the first two games.

And the passing game registered five completions that went for at least 20 yards to five different targets. Wide receiver Roman Wilson's 38-yard touchdown reception was the Steelers' longest scoring pass of the season. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Tight end Darnell Washington (47 yards), Warren (30) and right end Pat Freiermuth (22) also got into the big-play act in the passing game (Washington's catch-and-run rumble was the Steelers' longest completion of the season).

Prior to the Bengals game the Steelers had generated four passes that went for gains of at least 20 yards, with none going longer than 28.

The next chance to "stack" comes Thursday night at Cleveland.

But the Steelers have already been at work this week attempting to build on what they put on display against the Bengals.

"It's about finish," Rodgers said. "There's a few guys on the team that really practice the right way and I think we highlight those guys, and then those guys who are showing up.

"Throw a little dump-off to Jaylen and Pat pancakes a guy and you get 30 yards and get the offense going. It's all about finish. (Wide receiver) DK (Metcalf) was blocking on that play. And then you come back and you hit Darnell on a 2-yard pass and DK has a good block and Ben has a good bock and 'Germ' (wide receiver Germie Bernard) has a good block and next thing you know you get a damn near a 50-yard play by guys just finishing and kind of playing the right way.