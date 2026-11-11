'I'm feeling good right now'

Aaron Rodgers has always appreciated head coach Mike McCarthy's bye week routine. Because that routine means getting the players out of the facility early to maximize their time away, then getting back to it when the following week rolls around.

It will be pivotal to hit the ground running Sunday night against the Bengals, in a riverbank battle of 6-2 teams from the AFC North who are riding four-game win streaks. Rodgers has seen just about every type of win streak you can in this league over 22 years, and he's learned a thing or two about how to cut through the hype while still enjoying the ride.

"I feel like being 6-2 is really good," Rodgers said after practice Wednesday. "When you win, sometimes you can gloss over some areas that need improvement if you want to get to where you want to get to. I think that's the important thing that experience gets you. Even though we are 6-2 and playing for the division lead again this week, we need to hold ourselves to a standard of winning in the playoffs and winning in January and February. We need to climb to that standard."

Part of that is making the most of their scoring chances, particularly this week against a potentially potent offense but also over the remainder of their schedule. The Steelers are middle of the pack in yards per game, yards per play and points per game, while being tied for sixth in gains of 40-plus yards.

But with those chunk plays, the Steelers would like to do more with them. They're 6 for 12 scoring touchdowns in the red zone over the past three games (minus kneeling out the clock against New Orleans) and 4 for 7 in goal-to-go situations.

"It's just execution," Rodgers said. "There are fixable things. We'll fix them, and hopefully be better this week."

Rodgers is putting the onus on the players, as a leader does. But just a couple hours earlier, when asked about the passing game, McCarthy was taking responsibility as the play-caller.

Scheming guys open is part of his job, and he wants to do more of that going forward. That will help Rodgers, and in turn help the overall flow of the offense.

"It always starts with opportunities," McCarthy said. "That's where I spend the extra time, personally. Are we creating enough opportunities for our players, whether it's space, formations, motions, matchups? It's our scheme concepts aligning with the importance of who we're trying to match up with, and so forth, and then making sure we're getting those opportunities dialed up in-game."

There's also the matter of who's available to dial up those looks for through the air. Not long after McCarthy espoused belief in his in-house wide receivers, Rodgers echoed those sentiments on the day after the trade deadline.

Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek have all missed the last three or four games. Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson have played meaningful snaps in their absence, with the former now on the active roster. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on the practice squad, along with Isaiah Hodgins. Both McCarthy and Rodgers brought up the potential of Max Hurleman, who's on the practice squad injured reserve.

The common denominator is that they all have familiarity with Rodgers. Most outside additions would not have that link.

"We've obviously raised up a couple of our p-squad guys who are talented," Rodgers said. "I still would love to get a couple of opportunities for Max at some point whenever he comes [back]. We have Marquez, who hasn't been brought up yet. We have a lot of options, but I'm hopeful we'll get Pitt and Roman back sooner rather than later."

Indeed, Rodgers wants his receiving corps to get healthy. But he's glad he doesn't have to worry about that with himself coming off the long layoff.