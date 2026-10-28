From Paris with fun

It might've been the most shared photo from the celebration of the Steelers' 16-10 win Sunday against the Saints in France, and that's saying something given the NFL's inaugural Paris game.

But there was Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the flight home from Stade de France striking a wholesome pose alongside veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward, with sunglasses on and an indiscernible amount of jewelry around his neck.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling claims it was backup quarterback Mason Rudolph's idea. Rudolph demurred on that front, but he did take the picture, so he's the photographer of record for an all-timer of a victory shot.

"It was a great time," Rudolph said Wednesday after practice. "It was a longer flight, of course. The crew was awesome for us, had some food, some ice cream. We had the speakers rolling in the back, so the music was going, and so just great memories."

And the team felt like it was time to give Rodgers, 42 and the oldest player in the league, some love. It just happened to come in the form of some chains, with the likes of Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, Daylen Everette and others contributing.

As Rudolph put it, Rodgers was "game for it." He was happy to play along.

"It was nice to see him act a little younger — a little bit," Rudolph joked.

This is the last NFL season for Rodgers, who has been adamant about not being overly nostalgic going back to training camp. But training camp was a different story, because he only has so many of these trips left, and spending time with teammates is one of his favorite parts of it all.

Just last week in Paris, Rodgers was raving about how much fun the Steelers had in Dublin last year in their international experience. If you're going to log a lot of miles, you might as well win, and if you win, you might as well enjoy the long trek home.