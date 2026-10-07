Rodgers likes leadership qualities

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been part of enough teams, particularly in the NFL, that he knows what leadership looks like.

Sometimes it manifests behind closed doors, but other times it's a burning desire to succeed on display for the world to see. Sometimes it takes root during the course of a rousing victory, but other times it falls short in a league where it's tough to win, particularly on the road.

Emotions are typically high throughout the ebbs and flows of a football game, from the coaches on down to the combatants on the field. Even the most stoic competitors aren't immune to it at this level.

"I think it is a positive," Rodgers said. "Player-led teams are the best teams, and I think any time you're seeing the fire and the passion from all those guys, it's a good thing."

But in discussing how the Steelers are turning the page from last week's loss to the Browns and focusing on the Colts, Rodgers also pointed out one standout who doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve. He tends to just wear would-be tacklers on his sleeve as they try to drag him down.

Darnell Washington continues to impress Rodgers with each passing game and season. The Steelers' 6-foot-7 tight end earned a new five-year contract this offseason, and Rodgers — who always wonders how a player will respond to a life-changing deal — couldn't be more thrilled.

"I love everything Darnell's about — his approach, the way he practices," Rodgers said after practice Wednesday. "He leads by example, but he does it right all the time, and wants to be dialed in. And his preparation and approach have been fantastic. … That's the sign of a good leader. Whether or not he's a vocal guy — he's not. He's not the most outspoken guy. But the way he leads by example in his play and his physicality, you're just really happy he's on your team."

Washington is fifth on the Steelers with 13 targets and on pace to cruise past his career-high totals in receptions, yards and touchdowns. His contributions beyond the box score aren't limited to a humble, workmanlike approach.

Rodgers pointed to Washington drawing a flag for pass interference by running a good route on 4th-and-10 inside the 2-minute warning against the Browns. Washington did his job the play before, too, but Rodgers admitted to missing him on the throw — part of a series in which he targeted his largest pass-catcher three plays in a row.

The last one didn't result in a score, but it set up the Steelers at the 3, from where Rodgers hit Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown that eventually led to the game-tying 2-point conversion. Basically, that's the Darnell Effect, where he can wear down a defense with or without the ball in his hands.

"He's a mountain of a man and he's got a great catch radius," Rodgers said. "He's a natural hands-catcher of the football, and he just creates space by being humongous. You've just kind of got to put it in his stratosphere and he usually comes down with it."

Washington isn't the only part-time player who's furthering his rapport with Rodgers. It would probably be unfair to refer to Washington and third-year receiver Roman Wilson as ancillary pieces behind DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Freiermuth, who are the elder statesmen of the offense.

Calling them ascending playmakers is more fitting. Wilson is on the upswing with a touchdown in back-to-back games, and he's another Steeler who looks poised to shatter his previous receiving marks from his first two seasons. Rodgers even believes he would have had a third touchdown this year if not for cutting back inside on his 49-yard reception late in the first half to move into field-goal range.

"He's going to get a lot of opportunities," Rodgers said. "He's good in the slot and he's good outside. He has that special skill of his speed, and he plays really fast. I'd like to see him keep it a little more north-and-south on that catch-and-run and trust his speed because he's so darn fast. But I have a lot of faith, a lot of trust in Roman when he's out there, and just got to keep giving him opportunities."

Chances will come if teams keep challenging the Steelers with man-to-man coverage. It has been especially tight on third downs, the struggles of which have been identified as a major emphasis for head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers echoed those sentiments. And he offered a succinct breakdown of how to fix it.