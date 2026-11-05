'No Pity City': Navy upbringing helped build Spears-Jennings

Once the sixth round was halfway over, Flotrice started wondering if she should have some sort of speech prepared for the 70-some guests at their house for the watch party. She was livid. She stepped outside to let out her emotions. Her husband told their son his mom's frustrated and they needed to have a moment together.

"Robert, you're surrounded by love, support, and these people believe in you," she told him. "Hey, we're just going to wait, and whoever takes you, that's where you're supposed to be."

Coming into the day, she told him she was thinking Steelers at No. 121 overall. When the Steelers did eventually take him, 103 spots later, she told him she got the pick wrong but she got the team right, and that had to mean something.

"It's go-time," she told him. "Remember this moment and how you feel, take full advantage of that when your number is called, and make the best of each opportunity."

Spears-Jennings made the 53-man roster, and now his locker is right next to T.J. Watt in the Steelers locker room. He's asking plenty of questions while learning from Elliott, as well as Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaquan Brisker.

Spears-Jennings studies, takes dutiful notes and is intentional about how, where and what he can improve. If he keeps it up, making plays on special teams and stepping up when his time comes on the field, he won't have to add another zip code to his long list anytime soon.

"I like the scenery here. I like going to Mt. Washington. And that bridge, that tunnel," Spears-Jennings grinned. "You go through the tunnel and you can see the whole city. That's lit to me. I don't know why, but I like it."