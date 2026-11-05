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'No Pity City': Navy upbringing helped build Spears-Jennings
Robert Spears-Jennings is no stranger to adapting to new environments, and it's paying off for the rookie safety
By Brian Batko Nov 05, 2026

Every game day, Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings gets a text in the morning from his mom. It's always a motivational message, hyping him up for action whether she's in town that day or supporting him from afar.

She ends it the same way every time.

I need one

"It probably started when he started tackle football around 7 or 8 years old," recalled Flotrice Jennings. "I always noticed that once I said it, he would do something, no matter where he was on the field, So just saying that, and seeing him excel, I just stuck with it — and he claimed he heard me."

It's become their thing, so much so that Spears-Jennings would write it on his cleats in college at Oklahoma. But if he heard his mom last month when he got his first NFL interception, he had to do so through the TV screen.

Watching from home when the Steelers played Oct. 1 in Cleveland, Flotrice noticed after halftime that No. 28 was on the field an awful lot. She let everyone know in the house that something was happening. That was the night the Steelers' first of two seventh-round picks went from playing just one defensive snap the first three games to being a regular contributor, and in that one, picking off a Deshaun Watson pass early in the fourth quarter.

"Oh my gosh, we lost our mind," Flotrice said. "I think we probably woke up the whole neighborhood."

There have been a lot of neighborhoods over the years for Spears-Jennings, who lived in seven different states growing up as a Navy brat. Between that and a rollercoaster of a draft experience, Flotrice is pinching herself as she watches Robert live out his dream, which he did again in Sunday's 27-6 win against the Browns. He helped set the tone for the game by making the tackle on the opening kickoff, putting him in a tie for most on the team so far on special teams, in addition to 20 stops on defense.

With Veterans Day coming up Nov. 11, Week 8 was the Steelers' Salute to Service game, the significance of which isn't lost on the son of a longtime yeoman mom and a machinist dad who now works for Union Pacific railroad. From seeing the Folds of Honor on the field to the national anthem flyover, Spears-Jennings was soaking it all in while his family was in Pittsburgh for the game, too.

"Most definitely an amazing experience," Flotrice said. "It's surreal."

With two parents in the Navy, 22 years of service for his mom — an Army brat herself growing up — and 7 years for his dad, Spears-Jennings was uprooted a lot. When he rattles off all the places he's lived, Maryland, South Carolina and Florida don't stand out much.

For all he knows, he may have crossed paths as a youngster with fellow Steelers rookie defensive back Daylen Everette, who was born and raised in Norfolk. Arkansas was probably the toughest because as an elementary schooler, he didn't find much to do. He liked Georgia a lot. Texas was another favorite. And, with Broken Arrow High School and the Sooners, Oklahoma became home.

"I moved every two or three years. By the time you get some friends, it's time to go," Spears-Jennings said. "But it actually helps out, because now I know so many people across the country."

It's become a running joke with his Steelers teammates that no matter which city or state they're in, Spears-Jennings tells everyone he has a connection there. But through all those relocations, Flotrice and Markelo Jennings noticed their son was something of an old soul.

He was 8 when his parents married, and he asked if he could add Markelo's last name to his and hyphenate it. Though not his biological father, Jennings was the only dad Robert had ever known, and he wanted to pay tribute to that.

"He said I need a part of my family attached, and my husband said absolutely," Flotrice remembered. "He didn't have two thoughts about it."

According to Spears-Jennings, his parents weren't necessarily overly strict with him and his younger sister Amaryia, but they did instill discipline. If he didn't make his bed each day …

"But it taught you a lesson," Spears-Jennings said. "If you make your bed in the morning, you completed your first goal of the day, and you're on track to have a great day."

In first or second grade, they could sense Spears-Jennings was mature for his age. His mom could see that he was always good at making new friends, less so because of his athleticism but more because of his personality.

All the while, his dad was building something in the garage of their home. But Markelo Jennings wasn't working on cars. He was working on Robert and instilling his work ethic. That's where they lifted weights — together — in what was dubbed "No Pity City" for, well, reasons that still resonate with Spears-Jennings to this day.

"He didn't care how it got done, but every rep better get done," Spears-Jennings said. "And there's no such thing as a skipped rep. Even if you were struggling, you'd find a way to get that done, or he'd help you get it up. As long as that rep gets done. There were a lot of tears shed in that gym."

And from flipping the monster truck tire from one end of the yard to the other. Or from wielding that sledgehammer his dad put in his hands for a set number of swings. By the time he got to high school, Spears-Jennings was telling his parents the other teenagers were too "childish" and he was ready to go to college.

Amid all those grind sessions at home with his dad, Spears-Jennings had a growth spurt after playing running back as a high school freshman, and eventually became a defensive prospect despite less than a full season playing safety.

That's where being a fast learner and adaptable served him well again. The Oklahoma Sooners got him on the field in year one on special teams, and used him occasionally on defense. He started a couple times as a sophomore, then became a full-timer as a junior.

The same way he fit right in at new schools, he has impressed veterans in a new locker room. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, in particular, cares about Spears-Jennings and his development a lot.

"He's a great kid," Elliott said. "Love the background with a military family. He's smart. He wants to be coached. He's fast. I love RJ. He's a great young dude. I think in my nine years, I haven't had a rookie who's that welcoming to criticism and open to growing and learning."

Elliott also has taken to Spears-Jennings because he can relate. Back in 2018, Elliott was a bit shell-shocked when he fell to the sixth round of the draft coming out of Texas.

After back-to-back productive seasons as a starter and an excellent performance at the combine, Spears-Jennings and his family were hearing good things about his own NFL Draft chances. Everything they read indicated the fourth, possibly fifth round.

Once the sixth round was halfway over, Flotrice started wondering if she should have some sort of speech prepared for the 70-some guests at their house for the watch party. She was livid. She stepped outside to let out her emotions. Her husband told their son his mom's frustrated and they needed to have a moment together.

"Robert, you're surrounded by love, support, and these people believe in you," she told him. "Hey, we're just going to wait, and whoever takes you, that's where you're supposed to be."

Coming into the day, she told him she was thinking Steelers at No. 121 overall. When the Steelers did eventually take him, 103 spots later, she told him she got the pick wrong but she got the team right, and that had to mean something.

"It's go-time," she told him. "Remember this moment and how you feel, take full advantage of that when your number is called, and make the best of each opportunity."

Spears-Jennings made the 53-man roster, and now his locker is right next to T.J. Watt in the Steelers locker room. He's asking plenty of questions while learning from Elliott, as well as Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaquan Brisker.

Spears-Jennings studies, takes dutiful notes and is intentional about how, where and what he can improve. If he keeps it up, making plays on special teams and stepping up when his time comes on the field, he won't have to add another zip code to his long list anytime soon.

"I like the scenery here. I like going to Mt. Washington. And that bridge, that tunnel," Spears-Jennings grinned. "You go through the tunnel and you can see the whole city. That's lit to me. I don't know why, but I like it."

Maybe because he's making himself right at home.

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