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Boswell sets Steelers field goal record

Oct 18, 2026 at 03:42 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Kicker Chris Boswell etched his name in the Steelers record books, passing Gary Anderson (1982-94) for the most field goals in Steelers history with 310.

Boswell went into today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 308 career fields goals, needing one to tie and two to pass Anderson. Boswell tied the record with a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He broke the record with a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Boswell, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans following the 2014 NFL Draft, signed a new five-year contract this offseason.

In 2025, Boswell connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%). He was 42 of 43 on extra point attempts (97.7%), accounting for 123 total points.

Boswell connected on a career-long 60-yard field goal in the Steelers Week 1 win over the New York Jets, hitting it with 1:03 remaining in the game for the 34-32 victory. Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his game winning effort. Boswell was two for two on field goals, a 56-yarder in the second quarter and the 60-yard field goal.

Boswell also hit two 59-yard field goals in 2025, including Week 10 against the Chargers and Week 16 vs. the Lions.

Boswell had one of his best seasons in 2024 when he was named first team Associated Press All-Pro for the first time in his career. He was also selected to the NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, Sporting News All-Pro, Pro Football Focus All-Pro, the Pro Bowl Games, and Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

Boswell set a Steelers record for 41 field goals made in 2024, which were the most by a kicker in the NFL since David Akers in 2011 (44) and second-most by a kicker since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Boswell also set a Steelers record for most points by a kicker with 158, which was tied for the fifth-most by a kicker since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

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