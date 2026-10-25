Rodgers now 3rd all time in passing TDs

PARIS — With a 4-yard touchdown toss to Darnell Washington, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed Peyton Manning for the third most passing touchdowns in NFL history in the regular season.

Rodgers now has 540, giving him sole possession of third place. Earlier this season he had already moved into third place for passing touchdowns including regular season and the postseason.

Now he continues to climb the record books, and this one was a phenomenal effort by Washington to out-muscle Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the end zone. The Rodgers-Washington connection gave the Steelers a 10-3 lead against the Saints with 6:45 left in the first half at Stade de France.

It was also the first touchdown in NFL history in France. The Steelers now have that distinction in back-to-back years after scoring the first touchdown in Dublin last season against the Vikings.