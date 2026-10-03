Clash of the unbeatens and a long trip for Indy

The Steelers may have this weekend off but there's still plenty to watch.

Following is a capsule look via NFL Research at a few of the games Steelers fans might find particularly interesting:

CHIEFS (3-0) at RAIDERS (3-0), 4:25 p.m., CBS

KANSAS CITY: Running back Kenneth Walker leads the NFL with 360 rushing yards and has four scrimmage touchdowns but had a season-low 20 touches and a season-low 70 rushing yards in last Sunday's 24-10 win at Miami … Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has posted passer ratings of 86.0 against Denver, 114.0 against Indianapolis and 119.8 against Miami in succession. His current 108.9 passer rating would be the second-highest of his career (113.8 in 2018) if it holds up … If Mahomes beats the Raiders and then the Chargers in Week Six (the Chiefs have their bye in Week Five) he'll tie Tom Brady for the fewest career starts to 100 QB wins in NFL history (131).

LAS VEGAS: The Raiders are the fourth team in the Common Draft Era (since 1967) to start 3-0 or better after picking first overall in the previous NFL Draft and the first to do so without their first-overall pick appearing in any of the games. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown an NFL-high nine touchdown passes (tied with the 49ers' Brock Purdy) and No. 1 selection Fernando Mendoza has yet to take a snap … Tight end Brock Bowers made his debut in Week Three (knee) and had 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 35-27 win at New Orleans … Running back Ashton Jeanty had 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Raiders' season-opening victory over the Dolphins but has been held to a combined 104 yards and hasn't run the ball into the end zone in the last two games.

COLTS (1-2) at COMMANDERS (1-2) in London, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

INDAINAPOLIS: The Colts visit the Steelers on Oct. 11 after returning from across the pond … Quarterback Daniel Jones has a sub-90 passer rating in all three of his starts this season (Jones only had two full games with a sub-90.0 passer rating in 2025) … Tyler Warren is third among NFL tight ends with 18 receptions but for only 89 receiving yards. His 4.9-yard average per catch is the lowest among wide receivers and tight ends with at least five catches.

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Marcus Mariota had three touchdown passes and a 110.0 passer rating filling in for Jayden Daniels (elbow) in Washington's 33-31 victory over Seattle last Sunday. In two games this season Mariota has four touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 109.7, the sixth-best figure in the NFL … The Commanders have allowed 92 points through three games, the second-most in the NFL and the second-most by a team with Dan Quinn serving as either the head coach or defensive coordinator at this point of a season … Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Seattle with Mariota starting.

PACKERS (1-2) at BUCCANEERS (0-3), 1 p.m., FOX

GREEN BAY: Quarterback Jordan Love has the second-most pass attempts in the NFL (124). He's completed 52.4 percent of his throws, the second-worst figure in the NFL. Love's 59 incompletions through three games ties for the most in Packers history … The Packers are last in the NFL in carries (48), rushing yards (146) and average yards per carry (3.0), and have the fewest rushing yards through three games in Packers history … The Packers are last in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (27.8 percent) and rank 31st in average time of possession (24:53).

TAMPA BAY: The Buccaneers have lost by six points (at Cincinnati), by four (to Cleveland) and by seven (to Minnesota) while opening 0-3 … The Steelers visit Tampa Bay on Oct. 18. Head coach Todd Bowles has estimated quarterback Baker Mayfield (dislocated thumb) will miss approximately three weeks … Undrafted rookie Jaylon Daniels went 0-for-3 passing with an interception (a late-game Hail Mary) after replacing Mayfield in the Bucs' 23-16 loss to the Vikings. Undrafted rookie quarterbacks have lost seven of their last eight starts overall in the NFL while producing an average of 12.3 points per game. But the last undrafted rookie quarterback to start against the Packers beat the Packers (Tommy DeVito with the New York Football Giants in 2023).

PATRIOTS (1-2) at BILLS (3-0), 1 p.m., CBS

NEW ENGLAND: Another loss would match the Pats' total from a season ago (14-3) … Drake Maye's 58.6 passer rating is the worst in the Super Bowl era for a quarterback the season after leading the NFL in passer rating (Maye posted an NFL-best 113.5 passer rating in 2025) … The Patriots are the fifth Super Bowl loser in the last six seasons to start 1-2 the following season. Among the previous four Kansas City in 2021 and Cincinnati in 2022 went on to make the playoffs. The Patriots have started 1-2 for the sixth straight season.