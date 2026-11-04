Warren is on fire

"I wouldn't want to run behind any other offensive line," said Warren. "They're very specific in detail and how they work. And that's why the running game is what it is.

"That's why I'm putting up the numbers I'm putting up, because they work hard every day and it's showcasing on Sunday."

Warren has seen the offensive line gel since the start of the season, even with some changes they have undergone.

"As strong as our chemistry is already, we're still building on it," said Warren. "I think every game we get better. It's just good to see, good to run behind, and it's so good to play with them."

Those on the line, the big boys upfront, they aren't looking for the credit.

They know their job is simple. Open a hole, and Warren will do the rest.

"He erases a lot of our issues," said Frazier. "I feel like blocking for him, all we really have to do is take care of the down linemen and he'll make the linebackers miss. A lot of times we don't even block the backers, but if we give him a lot of space, that's all he needs to make everyone miss.

"You can't tackle him.

"So, for us, we just really try to create as much space for him, and he really does the rest.

"It's a joy blocking for him."

Warren has had a heavy workload this year due to Rico Dowdle missing three games with a toe injury earlier in the season. Instead of a one-two punch with the two backs, it was Warren who was handing the load.

"He's the man," said McCarthy a few weeks ago.

That is hard to argue with.

"In my opinion, he can work in any offense," said McCarthy. "He's dynamic in the run game. He's excellent coming out of the backfield. And he's as tough as they come in pass pro. In our protection adjustment packages, I would say multiple on the high end of volume, and he does a great job with that too. He's a three-down player, and he can beat you inside zone, outside zone.

"I love his game."

And what's not to love.

Warren can rack up yards with force, or he can turn on the afterburners and make defenders pay.

"I am not surprised at what he does," said tackle Troy Fautanu. "Any time I am engaged in my block, and I just see him spill out the front for a 20-yard gain, it's pretty normal at this point.

"It's the type of player he is. He is an explosive player. Someone that is going to stick his nose in, whatever he needs to do, whether it's blocking or running.

"He is an easy guy to block for."

Warren does it all with an 'aw shucks' mentality as well, knowing he is simply doing his job.

"Like most guys that have success in the league, it all starts with how they work every day," said Fautanu. "Seeing him every day being able to finish runs. Even when he doesn't have the ball, he is always running down the field trying to be an extra blocker for whoever does have the ball.

"The little things stack up. His success doesn't surprise me. He is a dawg.

"We just try and do our job and he does the rest."

Doing their job is a whole lot of fun when Warren is playing the way he is.

"It awesome," said Frazier. "This year it's become almost an expectation. He's going to get at least 10 yards minimum each play. You just get that feeling when his number is called, get ready to block the play. You have the feeling that it's going to be a good run.

"And obviously, his run game has been off the charts this year, but his pass protection has always been one of the best I've ever seen from a blocking standpoint. I feel like a lot of people overlook that. Some of the stuff he does in pass protection, most running backs can't do. We turn away from bigger people, and he'll stick his nose right in there.

"Probably one of the best blocking running backs in the NFL."

The exciting part for the offensive line is, there is still so much football left to play, and so much more Warren can bring.