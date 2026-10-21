Ramsey wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

When you turn in a performance like Jalen Ramsey did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, it doesn't go unnoticed.

Not only did Ramsey earn the praise from the coaches and the locker room, but he also picked up a nice honor along the way.

Ramsey was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Steelers overtime win.

Ramsey recorded 10 tackles, nine of the solo, including four for a loss, and two sacks, all while dealing with a wrist injury that limited him in practice during the week. He became the first player to record 10 or more tackles, four or more tackles for a loss and two sacks in a game since 2023, and the first defensive back to do so dating back to 2000.

His second sack sealed the win for the Steelers in overtime, when he took down Bucs quarterback Jalon Daniels for an 11-yard loss on fourth down.

"Jalen Ramsey is just a multidimensional player," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "You can play him anywhere in the back. I really appreciate his ability and his football intelligence, jumping in and out of positions.

"Obviously, the sack at the end of the game was exactly how you draw it up as far as the technique, both T.J. (Watt) and Alex (Highsmith) setting that edge, and for him to come -- just the timing, the whole process of it.

"That's what these veteran guys give you. Jalen exemplifies that."

Jaquan Brisker's locker is right next to Ramsey's in the Steelers locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, so it allows him to have a good feeling during game week preparation of what Ramsey's mindset it, how he is feeling.

"He's a great teammate, great person," said Brisker. "We had a great week.

"He played amazing. I knew he was going to, because in the beginning he was talking in the locker room very loud and things like that. He had a great week of practice, and it was just that energy we felt.

"As a secondary we had to step up this game, which we did, and we won and he did amazing."

Second-year linebacker Jack Sawyer said what Ramsey brings to the defense inspires everyone.

"He's just flying around," said Sawyer. "He is all over the field. He brings that intensity every day to practice. He practices like it's a game. That's one thing that I respected about him, being a rookie last year, is he is a player who's been All Pro, has had a bunch of big contracts. And he still goes out there and plays so hard every practice, every snap. It was motivating for us young guys last year to see.

"It's nothing new having him fly around and make the hits, the sacks, the pass breakups. He's a one-of-one type of player on the defensive side of the ball. He means a lot to this team.

"He's a great leader. He sets the tone, sets the example, what it's supposed to look like every day. And he's fun to play with."

This is the third time Ramsey has won Defensive Player of the Week honors. He previously won the honor in Week 16 of the 2016 season while he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Week 11 of the 2023 season while he played for the Miami Dolphins.