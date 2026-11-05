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Watt, Bernard nominated for midseason awards

Nov 05, 2026 at 12:55 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Multiple Steelers players are in the running for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards, highlighting the top performers through the first half of the season.

Linebacker T.J. Watt is nominated for Defensive Player of the Year, and receiver Germie Bernard is nominated for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Voting opens on Sunday, Nov. 8 during NFL GameCenter Live at 1 p.m. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Throughout the week, viewers can scan the QR code displayed daily on NFL Channel to access the voting page and make their selections. Additionally, NFL Media talent will share their picks and debate on the leading candidates.

Fans can vote in nine different categories, with Watt and Bernard the only two Steelers up for the honor.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. on NFL GameCenter live ahead of the Steelers Sunday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

About NFL Channel:

NFL Channel is the NFL's 24/7 free streaming channel offering NFL programming and is available across all major FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms. Programming featured on NFL Channel include studio shows such as NFL Report, NFL Pro, NFL GameDay Preview, Power Rankings and NFL Fantasy Live, game replays, original shows, NFL Media and NFL Films library programming and more.

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