Warren wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Running back Jaylen Warren accomplished a feat that hasn't happened in 40 years in the Steelers win over the Colts on Sunday.

Warren became the first NFL player in 40 years, since Herschel Walker did it while playing for the Dallas Cowboys, to have a touchdown catch of 80 or more yards and a touchdown run of 50 or more yards in the same game.

Warren is also the first Steelers player with a touchdown run of at least 50 yards and a touchdown reception of at least 80 yards in the same game. Per NFL Research, Warren also joined Franco Harris in Week 13, 1979 as the only Steelers players in the Super Bowl era with 80 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown and 80 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

All of that combined, and his 188 total yards from scrimmage, earned Warren his first-ever AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

"He's the man," said McCarthy. "He's hauling it right now for us. Jaylen is crushing it right now. He's been awesome for us.

"In my opinion he can work in any offense. He's dynamic in the run game. He's excellent coming out of the backfield, and he's as tough as they come in pass pro. In our protection adjustment packages, I would say multiple on the high end of volume, and he does a great job with that too.

"He's a three-down player, and he can beat you inside zone, outside zone. There's nothing run concept-wise we lean against him. I love his game."

Warren had 15 carries for 101 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run. He added six receptions for 87 yards, which included an 80-yard catch and run for a touchdown, for a total of 188 yards from scrimmage.

"He's just such a slippery player," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "First guy rarely brings him down. He's good inside the tackles. He's good outside of the tackles. Always moving forward. Always spinning, slipping out of plays, finishing runs.

"He's one of the most liked players on the team. Guys want to block for him on the offensive line and the tight ends and the receivers. Just really enjoy his energy from start to finish every day of the week and enjoy what he does for us."

While everyone was dishing out praise on Warren, he gave the credit right back to his teammates.

"Just trusting my teammates," said Warren. "I always trust my teammates. But just the camaraderie we've built over the past couple of weeks, it really shows on Sunday for me.