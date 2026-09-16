Watt wins Week 1 AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Watt, who is the Steelers all-time sack leader with 117 career sacks, has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week nine times in his career (Weeks 1 and 5 of 2018; Week 2 of 2020; Weeks 6, 13 and 17 of 2021; Week 18 of 2023; Week 8 of 2024; and Week 1 of 2026).

Watt tied Pro Football Hall of Famers Chris Doleman, Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor for being named Defensive Player of the Week nine times in his career.

Watt was dominant in the Steelers 20-13 opening week win, with two sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the win, his first ever pick-six.

"Obviously, a huge play," said Coach Mike McCarthy of Watt's interception. "T.J.'s play was just -- that's a highlight play you'll be watching the rest of your life.

"The anticipation of it -- frankly, great players make great plays all the time. You see that play in practice. You see that play on the cutups.

"Not only did he make the play, but the ability to get up and finish it was incredible. It was a great finish by the whole defense, and the momentum swing that came with that, that was obviously huge. That was clearly the biggest play in the game."

Watt intercepted Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown and 20-10 lead. Watt also added four tackles and had a total of three tackles for loss.

"Unbelievable," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "We were just talking about how great of a game he was having and what an impact he's had, and we were laughing about something that happened in practice the previous week -- this week, involving him, and then that happens, and then he falls down and gets up and I'm thinking they're just running off because he's gotten tagged off. I didn't realize he even scored. What an incredible, incredible play.

"He's done that a few times, too. He's getting hands on the football over the last couple years, but he has an uncanny ability to kind of get his hands there. T.J. has just been on a different level this year throughout the entire training camp. I've seen his leadership be at an all-time high. He gave a great, impassioned speech, and for anybody who hasn't seen it before, it can't help but get you inspired when he starts talking pregame and what a game."

Watt became the first Steelers player to record two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in a regular season game since linebacker LaMarr Woodley did so in 2010. Watt is also the only AFC player to record two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in a regular season game since Kyle Van Noy in 2021.

Watt also joined Julius Peppers as the only players with 100 sacks and 10 interceptions since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

And the touchdown is something that might not have happened if Keeanu Benton didn't poke him and tell him to get up and head for the end zone.