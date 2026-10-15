Rooney receives Impact Award

Steelers President Art Rooney II was honored by the Pittsburgh Business Times with their top honor, the Impact Award, at the 2026 C-suite Awards at Acrisure Stadium.

"Art Rooney II, is of course known by most as president of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's been working in this region in so many ways since coming out of law school," said Evan Rosenberg, Market President & Publisher, Pittsburgh Business Times. "Be it his legal career, helping to guide the development of the North Shore, securing the NFL Draft or working with too many non-profit organizations to mention, it's our honor to recognize him with this award."

The Impact Award is presented yearly to the outstanding executive whose impact has been felt over the course of their entire career. Rooney was honored for his role in the growth of the Steelers organization on the field and their overall outreach and impact in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

"My grandfather started our business 94 years ago and to say it was humble beginnings is an understatement," said Rooney. "In the 1970s, Mel Blount and his teammates came along and changed things around, and it has been a great ride since then.

"It takes a lot of great people coming together. Being successful in business is really about teamwork, surrounding yourself with great people."

When you talk about an executive who worked their way up in an organization, there isn't anyone who embodies that in the manner Rooney does.

He started as a ballboy with the team, working with players like Mel Blount, who was on hand for the event. He stepped into the role of team president in 2003, the third generation of Rooney family members to oversee the operation of the Steelers organization.

Under Rooney's leadership, the Steelers have grown as a football organization, but he has also added to the growth of the Pittsburgh region. One of Rooney's most notable recent accomplishments was his role in bringing the 2026 NFL Draft to Pittsburgh. The Draft generated $177 million in regional economic impact while setting a record with 805,000 fans in attendance.

Rooney also has a leadership role in the NFL as the chairman of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee, while also serving on the Legislative Committee, Management Council Executive Committee, International Committee, Health & Safety Advisory Committee, Stadium & Infrastructure Committee, and the NFL Foundation.

When it comes to giving back to the community, Rooney gives back in multiple areas.

Rooney is on the board of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, keeping alive a commitment that began with his grandfather, Art Rooney Sr., and continued with his father, Dan Rooney Sr.