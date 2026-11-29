Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and team neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Maroon are co-winners of the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award.

The award recognizes former Big Ten football student athletes who have achieved notable humanitarian impact following their college careers.

The award is named after Tony Dungy, the former Steelers defensive back and assistant coach, who coached at Minnesota and Anthony Thompson, the former Indiana running back.

Heyward, who played at Ohio State, was the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the league's most prestigious award that honors players for their community outreach.

"To be recognized by a conference that I played for 15 years ago, that has represented so many greats, it's special," said Heyward. "Especially the award having Tony Dungy's name on it. I've always had a lot of respect for him.

"This speaks to the work we're doing in the community. It's important to me to give back to this community that has blessed my family in so many ways.

"We have a great platform to be able to give back. If we have the opportunity to do something to help others, we should do it."

Maroon, a former running back at Indiana University, began working with the Steelers during the Chuck Noll era and helped to develop the ImPACT concussion test, which is now used throughout professional and amateur sports.

He is on the National Science Advisory Committee for the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury and Research, spearheading game-changing studies and advancements in the concussion field.

"I was surprised and deeply humbled," said Maroon about being nominated for the award. "Two Steelers in the same year. I have watched Cam from the sideline since his rookie season. He is a leader in our locker room and in this city, and his foundation has done so much for Pittsburgh. To share this honor with him is incredibly meaningful.