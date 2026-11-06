Temperament and personality

A clip of the incident and McCormick's response made the rounds on social media.

And last Sunday against Cleveland, McCormick body-slammed airborne edge rusher Jared Verse to the ground on an extra point.

McCormick was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness at that juncture.

The two plays nonetheless appropriately bookend the physicality and attitude that's been evident across the offensive line throughout the winning streak.

"I think our O-line is coming together nicely," head coach Mike McCarthy observed following the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts. "I love their temperament, their personality.

"You're starting to see that more and more each week."

It's been more of the same ever since for an offensive line that's finding its stride.

"We're jelling now," offensive coordinator Troy Fautanu has observed during the streak. "The offensive coordinator is putting us in a good spot to be us, and it's showing.

"Obviously, we didn't put ourselves in a good position those first couple games to run the ball. But I feel like the way we're playing up front, the guys all over the line, and the tight ends, the running backs, we're doing a good job showing everybody that we can run the ball."

The Steelers ran it 33 times for 200 yards (a 6.1-yard average per carry) and three touchdowns against the Browns.

On Oct. 25 in Paris against New Orleans, they rushed 30 times for 148 yards (4.9 per attempt).

Against the Colts it had been 22 carries for 127 yards (5.8 per) and a touchdown.

"When the offensive line is rolling, everyone else is," Fautanu maintained.

It's not all the proper execution of double-teams, getting to the second level and the "No. 74 is eligible" Spencer Anderson package.

The Steelers' offensive line also prides itself on its ability to trash talk the opposition.

"A lot of it is for me," guard Brock Hoffman maintained. "It helps me keep my foot on the gas throughout the game. But also, it definitely annoys people and wears people down. Certain guys it doesn't but I still do it, anyway.

"Some guys, you can definitely tell, as the game goes on, I'm just more annoying them, which, I know I'm winning because I'm in their head. You can just tell, the look on their face, especially when I start doing it and Mason starts doing it. (Center Zach) Frazier doesn't say much but he plays very aggressive.

"It's good to see these last couple games that we've been wearing on guys physically and emotionally."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees it, hears it and appreciates it.

"The trash talking has definitely picked up with No. 67 (Hoffman) out there," Rodgers said.

It also isn't limited to opponents.

The offensive linemen make a habit out of honing their insults on each other.

Apparently, the line that busts chops together, blocks together.

"If we were to be getting mic'd up in the O-line room and people were to hear the conversations we have, everyone would think we hate each other," Fautanu maintained. "But that's just who we are, just something that we're used to.

"At the end of the day we know we have each other's backs."

Rodgers is all-in for all of that, as well.

"The best O-line rooms are the ones that just non-stop cut-up and make fun of each other. We have the greatest joke-teller in my 22 years (in the NFL) in (rookie guard) Mr. Gennings Michael Dunker over there. Every day you never know what he's going to say.

"It's really good room. 'Campy' (offensive line coach James Campen) does a great job of creating that environment and I love being out there with those guys."

Temperament and personality are going a long way up front.

"We just have a good group," McCormick emphasized. "Nobody's too sensitive. We can take shots at each other and just kinda laugh it off, it makes it fun.

"we have a hard job, but we also have a fun job. And we make it more fun with the guys in our group.

"It's super-important. You gotta be able to lean on your brothers in certain moments and at certain times. Football's imperfect, it's not always gonna go your way. You gotta be able to lean on the guy next to you."

Added Hoffman: "I think we're definitely coming together on and off the field. How we play, how we're communicating throughout the week, really in the preparation but also we like to have fun doing it.