Mason Rudolph found out Tuesday night via a phone call from head coach Mike McCarthy that he'll be starting at quarterback Friday for the Steelers against the Broncos in what could be an AFC playoff preview.

That was the next move for McCarthy after benching Aaron Rodgers, who has since been released, and Rudolph will make his first NFL start 368 days after his last. Rudolph gets the ball amid a postseason push in Pittsburgh for the second time in four years.

"I think we have a job to do as players, and as men, and we're going to love each other, we're going to support our coach," Rudolph stated. "It's pointless for me to try to play mediator or decipher between what was said. It's really important to block the noise out and go play a football game — as cliche as it sounds — and support the Black and Gold."

Rudolph knows exactly what that's about, having been drafted here in the third round in 2018. All but one of his nine NFL seasons have been spent with the Steelers, and at 31, Rudolph has seen a lot.

That doesn't make the past 24 hours any easier to process, of course. What it has done, though, is steel Rudolph with the mental toughness needed to navigate anything that comes his way — humble as he may be about it.

"I think that's probably the life of most any primarily backup quarterback that lasts any serious length of time," Rudolph said. "They've dealt with a lot, so, nothing new. I've had some interesting chapters in my career, but absolutely, you draw on those things and they help you push forward."

What also helps is Rudolph's standing in the locker room as a respected, charismatic teammate. Only four current Steelers have spent more time in the league than Rudolph in Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell, Jalen Ramsey and T.J. Watt.

Of those three, only Heyward, Boswell and Watt have seen more as Steelers than Rudolph. And Rudolph gave them all credit for their leadership, but he shouldn't slight himself in that department either.

"I think you grow and you learn each year, and every game you spend in a helmet — whether that's on the sideline or in a game — that's a chance to take a step forward, mentally, in your football IQ," Rudolph said. "I'd like to think I have improved, and I've enjoyed learning a new offense this year."

Rudolph "never saw this coming by any means" and now he has little time to waste trying to make sense of it all. He noted the love he has for Rodgers as a teammate and friend the past year and a half, but now his job is to go from right-hand man to starter on a short week.

There has been no shortage of adversity for and surrounding Rudolph throughout his NFL tenure, and he referred to this as another opportunity to overcome it. That goes for both himself and his teammates.

Both McCarthy and Rudolph acknowledged the great, storied career Rodgers has had. But now it's Rudolph's time to lead the way at quarterback for a team that was rolling at 6-2 before losing the past two games.