Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been around the block, both in terms of playing in Philadelphia and facing Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio, 68, is one play-caller and architect who has been around even longer than Rodgers. Off the top of his head, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy rattled off Fangio's previous stops where they coached against each other, which included Miami, Denver, Chicago and San Francisco.

"I think the biggest compliment you can give a coordinator is he's been extremely consistent at a high level everywhere he's been," McCarthy said. "Competing against him … his defenses all are consistent in the way they play. He's going to challenge you schematically. He's going to really challenge your primary and secondary concepts."

Rodgers echoed those sentiments less than a few hours later after practice Wednesday. It's been seven years since he played against a Fangio defense, but he sees the usual characteristics in the Eagles roster.

Despite being 2-7, the Eagles have shown the ability to lock down in situational football. They rank sixth in the NFL in goal-to-go defense and 14th in red zone defense.

"He's had some incredible defenses. This is one of them," Rodgers said. "This is a really good defense with a lot of good players at every level, and I just have a ton of respect for his scheme, how he's evolved over the years. You still see some of the stuff he did way back in the day, going back to San Fran and stuff before that. Vic has an amazing tree, too, with the array of guys in the league he's coached with who have gone on. I have the utmost amount of respect for him."

Of course, it's always the players who bring any scheme to life. The Eagles traded massive defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville prior to the deadline, but they still have 2024 All-Pro defensive lineman Jalen Carter as well as a slew of starters from their Super Bowl-winning squad a couple of years ago.

That includes Nolan Smith on the edge, Zack Baun at inside linebacker and Quinyon Mitchell at cornerback. Mitchell was a first-team All-Pro last season.

"They cover well," Rodgers said. "They've got multiple guys who can cover in man coverage, and when you've got a pass rush you feel good about getting after them with four, you need guys that can press and run and cover and be sticky, and those guys can do that."

Rodgers expects to see plenty of defensive focus on Steelers No. 1 receiver DK Metcalf. After posting his second touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Bengals, Rodgers would like to get Metcalf going sooner in this one.

Metcalf has made a number of big plays at the tail end of games. The Steelers can't start the clock early Sunday, but they can home in on Metcalf's involvement.