Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about nearly every receiver at his disposal after practice Tuesday. The team is getting healthier at that position, a new contributor has burst onto the scene, and a rookie is continuing to ascend.

But there's only one ball to go around, and Rodgers is aiming to distribute it to everyone available. The ball goes to the open guy, as he likes to sum it up, and the delivery options abound as Rodgers and the offense try to place an order for a big win against the Broncos on Black Friday.

"Pitt's played a lot of football. He's a gamer. He's a smart player," Rodgers said of veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is expected to play this week for the first time since Week 4. "It's just finding those soft spots, if they are going to play zone, then using his abilities and his instincts, if they play man."

Rodgers called the Broncos "a great three-level defense" and highlighted the return of edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who has been back for the past four games and had two sacks in his last outing. He also gave a nod to cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as one of the top players in the league at any position and noted that safety Talanoa Hufanga was back last week after he missed more than a month.

But Rodgers was particularly complimentary of linebacker Alex Singleton, who's second in the NFL with 118 tackles to go along with 7 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 pass breakups. Rodgers and Singleton work out together in the offseason and have become close friends.

"I've known Alex for a long time," Rodgers said. "He's a damn good player, coming from the CFL to being — not just a spot starter, as he was in the early days, but a legitimate inside backer who's all over the field and at the top of the league in tackles. So, it starts with the front, but the back end is really, really talented as well."

That's why rookie receiver Germie Bernard can continue to make an impact on intermediate throws, and keep earning the trust of Rodgers along the way. Bernard is second on the team to DK Metcalf in first-down receptions with 17 and targets with 55.

"I think he's playing confidently, playing fast, breaking tackles," Rodgers said. "He's really been studying hard and I feel like he's got a good grasp of the plan every week."

Max Hurleman isn't a rookie, but the second-year Swiss Army knife made his NFL appearance in the regular season last week in Philadelphia. All Hurleman did was log his first snap, make his first reception and snag his first touchdown in one fell swoop of a debut.

"I think everybody felt before (his) injury in camp that he was a 53 guy," Rodgers said, referring to the 53-man roster. "I know the guys in our room did, for sure. For him to go out there and finally get elevated and play the way he played was not surprising to any of us."

Roman Wilson was back in the fold, too, for the first time since Week 5. Rodgers sounds optimistic about how the passing game can find a flow with Bernard running after the catch, Hurleman creating separation and Wilson stretching the defense.

"He's got great speed. He threatens you down the field, which is his big trait," Rodgers said of Wilson. "But I'm proud of the way Germ played, breaking tackles. Obviously, Max had a great game, played his butt off, and would love to see more opportunities for those guys."

That doesn't mean Rodgers wants to pass up looks to Metcalf, though. Metcalf is the Steelers' most experienced receiver, the most productive throughout the course of his NFL career, and a player Rodgers hopes to "get him enough shots down the field to use his speed and body."