Steelers sign 10 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday, all of them players who spent time on the team's practice squad in 2022.

Among those signed were: wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive back Duke Dawson, guard William Dunkle, linebacker Emeke Egbule, running back Jason Huntley, center Ryan McCollum, defensive back Scott Nelson, running back Master Teague, wide receiver Cody White and tight end Rodney Williams.

Bradley, who was signed to the practice squad in November, spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He played in eight games, finishing with nine receptions for 124 yards. His best game was against the New York Jets in 2020 when he had five receptions for 60 yards. He played collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette and had 60 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year.

Dawson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Prior to that, Dawson was last with the Carolina Panthers, signing with them during their 2022 training camp but released before the season started. Dawson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered a hamstring injury his rookie season and was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season. Dawson played in 26 games, with four starts, for the Broncos in 2019-20, recording 27 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL near the end of the 2020 season. Dawson played at the University of Florida where he was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017.

Dunkle originally signed with the Steelers in training camp and was added to the practice squad before the start of the regular season, spending the season there. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in May with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Egbule was signed to the practice squad in December. Prior to joining the Steelers, he spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played at the University of Houston where he started all 13 games his senior season, finishing the year with 69 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Huntley spent part of the season on the Steelers practice squad. Prior to Huntley joining the Steelers he spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.

McCollum spent the 2022 season on the practice squad. McCollum was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp. McCollum signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw playing time with the Lions, including starting one game.

Nelson spent part of the 2022 season on the practice squad. Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Nelson was released by the Seahawks on the final roster cut before the start of the regular season and was re-signed to the practice squad for a short stint. Nelson finished with 127 tackles, 81 solo stops, in 29 games at Wisconsin. He added 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 19 passes defensed. In his senior season he set career highs with 60 tackles, 40 solo stops and tied his career-high with seven passes defensed.

Teague was with the Steelers for a short time in training camp this year and spent time on the practice squad. Teague played college ball at Ohio State (2018-21) where he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Teague also caught 11 passes for 118 yards. In 2020 he rushed for eight touchdowns, third-most in the Big Ten. Teague, who played in 31 games for the Buckeyes with six starts, played on three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoffs. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and third team in 2019.

White spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and played in one game, with one reception for two yards against the Colts in Week 12. White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.