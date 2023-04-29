Steelers select Nick Herbig in the fourth round

The Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 132nd pick overall.

Herbig is the younger brother of Nate Herbig, the free agent guard the Steelers signed this offseason.

"I can't really explain it to you. I am at a loss for words," said Herbig. "It's all I've really dreamed about. Now I get a chance to play for the Steelers, a legendary organization. And I get the chance to play with my brother. That's all I could ever ask for. Me and him talked about this since we were little kids. We shared the same dream. We've worked out together. That is my best friend. I don't think blood could make us any closer. I am so happy to be here."

Herbig said he and his brother played together when they were kids, as young as second and sixth grade, but not at a higher level.

Now, though, it's all changed.