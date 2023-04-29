draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What to like about: Nick Herbig

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:45 PM
📄: Fourth Round: Nick Herbig | 📃 What to like about Herbig | 📺: Martin on Herbig | 📃: How Herbig fits with the Steelers | 📺: College Highlights | 📸: Nick Herbig in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement

FOURTH ROUND
Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

WHERE HE'S FROM: Herbig attended the same high school in Honolulu (St. Louis School) as Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa. He's following his older brother Nate, an offensive lineman who signed with the Steelers in free agency, into the NFL. Nate played collegiately at Stanford but Nick went to Wisconsin.

PHOTOS: Herbig in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 4th round pick, LB Nick Herbig

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
1 / 10

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
2 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
3 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
4 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin faces Penn State on Saturday as they open their college football season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
7 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin faces Penn State on Saturday as they open their college football season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
8 / 10

Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
9 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WHAT HE'S DONE: Herbig amassed 21 sacks off the edge in three seasons with the Badgers, including 20 combined over his last two seasons (2021 and 2022). Herbig was a Second-Team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He led Wisconsin in forced fumbles and sacks in 2021 and 2022. Herbig worked out with the inside linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and was projected by many to be a candidate to play off the ball in the NFL but will start outside with the Steelers.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I wouldn't be here without my older brother. He is my backbone." _ Herbig as quoted by draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic

