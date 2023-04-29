What to like about: Nick Herbig

FOURTH ROUND
Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
WHERE HE'S FROM: Herbig attended the same high school in Honolulu (St. Louis School) as Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa. He's following his older brother Nate, an offensive lineman who signed with the Steelers in free agency, into the NFL. Nate played collegiately at Stanford but Nick went to Wisconsin.
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 4th round pick, LB Nick Herbig
WHAT HE'S DONE: Herbig amassed 21 sacks off the edge in three seasons with the Badgers, including 20 combined over his last two seasons (2021 and 2022). Herbig was a Second-Team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He led Wisconsin in forced fumbles and sacks in 2021 and 2022. Herbig worked out with the inside linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and was projected by many to be a candidate to play off the ball in the NFL but will start outside with the Steelers.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I wouldn't be here without my older brother. He is my backbone." _ Herbig as quoted by draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic