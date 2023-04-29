What to like about: Nick Herbig

WHAT HE'S DONE: Herbig amassed 21 sacks off the edge in three seasons with the Badgers, including 20 combined over his last two seasons (2021 and 2022). Herbig was a Second-Team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He led Wisconsin in forced fumbles and sacks in 2021 and 2022. Herbig worked out with the inside linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and was projected by many to be a candidate to play off the ball in the NFL but will start outside with the Steelers.