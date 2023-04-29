How Nick Herbig fits in with the Steelers

Fourth Round, Nick Herbig, LB, 6-2, 240 lbs, Junior, Wisconsin
After acquiring a fourth-round pick via a trade back late Friday night in the third round, the Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig with the 132nd pick of the draft to kick off their Saturday.
Herbig, the younger brother of Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig, is a twitchy player who played on the edge at Wisconsin, recording 20 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss the past two seasons in the Badgers' 3-4 defense.
He had 137 tackles in 31 career games, 30 of which were starts.
But at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, he was asked to work out with the off-ball linebackers and showed he could be fluid in coverage, as well.
Herbig ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but his arm length wasn't ideal at 31 ¼ inches.
"That doesn't bother me," said Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "I've seen a lot of players who supposedly had short arms that were very effective in the league."
Herbig makes plays by being relentless. His motor is constantly running and he chases plays down from behind or uses his ability to slip under would-be blockers and get into the backfield.
"I think he moves well on two feet. I like him going forward and going backward," Martin said. "Slippery in the run game. That's one of the things I wrote down about him."
The Steelers have a need at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
After releasing veteran Jamir Jones a couple of weeks ago, the Steelers' depth chart behind Watt and Highsmith is Quincy Roche and Emeke Oguble, so there is a clear path to making the roster for Herbig.
And once Herbig understands his duties on the outside, there's nothing that precludes him from perhaps learning inside duties, as well.
In the meantime, he should be a demon on special teams.
