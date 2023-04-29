draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

How Nick Herbig fits in with the Steelers

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:35 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

Fourth Round, Nick Herbig, LB, 6-2, 240 lbs, Junior, Wisconsin

After acquiring a fourth-round pick via a trade back late Friday night in the third round, the Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig with the 132nd pick of the draft to kick off their Saturday.

Herbig, the younger brother of Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig, is a twitchy player who played on the edge at Wisconsin, recording 20 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss the past two seasons in the Badgers' 3-4 defense.

PHOTOS: Herbig in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 4th round pick, LB Nick Herbig

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
1 / 10

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
2 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
3 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
4 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 10

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin faces Penn State on Saturday as they open their college football season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
7 / 10

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin faces Penn State on Saturday as they open their college football season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
8 / 10

Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
9 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 10

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He had 137 tackles in 31 career games, 30 of which were starts.

But at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, he was asked to work out with the off-ball linebackers and showed he could be fluid in coverage, as well.

Herbig ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but his arm length wasn't ideal at 31 ¼ inches.

"That doesn't bother me," said Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "I've seen a lot of players who supposedly had short arms that were very effective in the league."

Herbig makes plays by being relentless. His motor is constantly running and he chases plays down from behind or uses his ability to slip under would-be blockers and get into the backfield.

"I think he moves well on two feet. I like him going forward and going backward," Martin said. "Slippery in the run game. That's one of the things I wrote down about him."

The Steelers have a need at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

After releasing veteran Jamir Jones a couple of weeks ago, the Steelers' depth chart behind Watt and Highsmith is Quincy Roche and Emeke Oguble, so there is a clear path to making the roster for Herbig.

And once Herbig understands his duties on the outside, there's nothing that precludes him from perhaps learning inside duties, as well.

In the meantime, he should be a demon on special teams.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Related Content

news

Steelers select Nick Herbig in the fourth round

The Steelers selected linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Jones already feels at home with Steelers

First-round draft pick already a big fan of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

news

Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the Draft

Matt Williamson looks at who is still available after two days of drafting

news

Labriola on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Porter Jr. wore his dad's hoodie with the 'DMR' commemorative patch from 2017

news

Draft Blog: The final day

Follow all of the news, action and events surrounding the Steelers during the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Joey Porter Jr. in the second round

The Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Keeanu Benton in the second round

The Steelers selected defensive lineman Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Darnell Washington in the third round

The Steelers selected tight end Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft

news

How Keeanu Benton fits with the Steelers

Former Wisconsin star fills a role in the middle of the defense

news

How Darnell Washington fits with the Steelers

Massive Georgia tight end has a nose for blocking

news

What to like about: Darnell Washington

Get to know Steelers third round draft selection Darnell Washington

Advertising