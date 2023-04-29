How Nick Herbig fits in with the Steelers

"That doesn't bother me," said Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "I've seen a lot of players who supposedly had short arms that were very effective in the league."

Herbig makes plays by being relentless. His motor is constantly running and he chases plays down from behind or uses his ability to slip under would-be blockers and get into the backfield.

"I think he moves well on two feet. I like him going forward and going backward," Martin said. "Slippery in the run game. That's one of the things I wrote down about him."

The Steelers have a need at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

After releasing veteran Jamir Jones a couple of weeks ago, the Steelers' depth chart behind Watt and Highsmith is Quincy Roche and Emeke Oguble, so there is a clear path to making the roster for Herbig.

And once Herbig understands his duties on the outside, there's nothing that precludes him from perhaps learning inside duties, as well.