Football was meant to be for Jones

That bond grew fast, especially after some of Jones' Georgia teammates put him on Tomlin's radar a year ago.

"It was interesting, I was in Athens a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out 12 months ago, and I said, give me a name that we're going to be back for in 12 months," said Tomlin. "And universally, Broderick's name was the guy's name that we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I really heard his name. In investigating, I see why they held him in such high regard. He's a really good player right now. But the upside is tremendous. He's a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold and teaching him and letting him sort himself out."

Jones appreciates the words of his teammates, words that very well could have made a difference where he landed on draft day.

"It's a blessing because we're all one big brotherhood," said Jones. "I will do the same for everybody else always. On a team that we had in Georgia, with so much talent, it was a blessing. Just being able to have that trust within the team and within my brothers, it was special."

That brotherhood he had with his Georgia teammates and that close bond is why he chose No. 77 to wear. Jones wore No. 59 in college but is wearing No. 77 with the Steelers to honor his late University of Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car accident in January.

"It's in honor of my teammate that passed. He wore No. 77," said Jones. "I talked to the equipment manager, and he said No. 59 is not available right now. No. 77 was another option. So, I felt like I would do that for him, his family and myself.

"I just wanted to show my respect by taking that number and letting him live through me."

It's all part of what his mother classifies as him being, 'a good kid,' and 'somebody who cares about others.' Even when it comes to his pets, one might think they are a little bit menacing, but it's not that way.

Jones owns two snakes, a ball python which is considered a docile snake that is easy to care for, and a reticulated python, which is 16-feet long and weighs about 100 pounds.

"It's something I got into in high school," said Jones. "It wasn't anything too major then. My friend had one, I wasn't big on snakes, but as time went on, I started to be around him more and more and the snake more and more. I decided to get my own."

The snakes, Pablo and Piper, are ones he refers to as 'nice,' a term you might not always associate with a snake, but you can't help but trust him.

"None of my snakes are mean," said Jones, who visited the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium when he was in town following the draft. "I have never been bitten by a snake.