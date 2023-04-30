draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

Apr 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.

The full list is below:

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State
Center Trevor Downing - Iowa State
Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota
Defensive End James Nyamwaya - Merrimack
Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State
Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa
Kicker B.T. Potter - Clemson

More on the undrafted rookie free agents:

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd comes to the Steelers from San Diego State where he played in 58 games. He had 47 career receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball 275 times for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022 he had 102 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was a return specialist for the Aztecs and was named first-team All-Mountain West at both kick returner and punt returner by the league's head coaches and media, the first Aztec to ever be named first team at both positions in 2022. He scored three touchdowns on kick returns and one on a punt return in his career.

Center Trevor Downing made the move to center for Iowa State in 2022 and started all 12 games. Downing was a second-team All-Big 12 selection as he was the anchor on an offensive line that averaged 369.8 yards per game and 261.8 passing yards per game, third-best in school history. He started 38 games during his college career, including 12 at right guard in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. He made his first career-start at center in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan played at Minnesota where he set numerous school records, including season records of most passing yards with 3,253 (2019), touchdown passes with 30 (2019) and passing yards per game with 250.2 (2019). His final season he played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Hula Bowl, and was a Wuerffel Trophy finalist. He won 33 games for the Golden Gophers, completing 661 of 1,063 pass attempts for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Defensive end James Nyamwaya from Merrimack College played in 10 games in 2022 and recorded 27 tackles, 20 of them solo stops. He also had five and a half sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had three sacks for a loss of 24 yards against Long Island University. He also was named second-team All-NEC last season.

Linebacker David Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career Sacramento State.

Fullback Monte Pottebaum played in 45 games in four seasons at Iowa, starting 13. He had 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 receptions for 85 yards. Pottebaum started out as a linebacker at Iowa but switched to fullback in 2019. He won the Coaches Appreciation Award for special teams in 2022 and the Team Hustle Award on offense in 2021 and 2022. Pottebaum grew up cheering for the Steelers.

Kicker B.T. Potter finished his Clemson career as one of the most successful kickers in Clemson and ACC history. He finished his career hitting 73 of 97 field goals and 234 of 235 PATs. He holds the Clemson record for career field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine). He became the first player in ACC history to have at least 100 points in four different seasons. Potter scored in every game since earning the starting placekicking job in 2019.

PHOTOS: 2023 Draft

Take a look at scenes from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City and at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 44

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
18 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 44

A general view at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Nick Tre. Smith / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nick Tre. Smith/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alan Faneca announces Joey Porter Jr. as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
30 / 44

Former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alan Faneca announces Joey Porter Jr. as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
31 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 44

The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Miranda Costa / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 44

The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Miranda Costa / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 44

The 2023 NFL Draft Party at Stage AE Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mariah Wild / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mariah Wild/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) speaks at a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complexfollowing the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) speaks at a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complexfollowing the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) speaks at a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complexfollowing the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) speaks at a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complexfollowing the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 44

The Pittsburgh Steelers take part in the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
39 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada speaks at a press conference during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada speaks at a press conference during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada speaks at a press conference during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada speaks at a press conference during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan cheers on the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
42 / 44

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan cheers on the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the 2023 NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the 2023 NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the 2023 NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 44

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the 2023 NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising