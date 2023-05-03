draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Rookie draft pick numbers revealed

May 03, 2023 at 10:47 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have released the jersey numbers for the 2023 draft class, numbers they will first wear when they take the field for the team's rookie minicamp.

First-round pick Broderick Jones will wear No. 77, while second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. will wear No. 24.

Below is the full numerical list of the numbers the rookies will be wearing.

Steelers 2023 Draft Pick Jersey Numbers:

24 – Joey Porter Jr., CB

27 – Cory Trice Jr., DB *

51 – Nick Herbig, LB *

74 – Spencer Anderson, OL *

77 – Broderick Jones, OT

80 – Darnell Washington, TE *

95 – Keeanu Benton, DL*

* Indicates jersey number is subject to change

