Tomlin, Khan excited about haul Steelers acquired in draft

The Steelers finished up the final three rounds of the draft on Saturday by acquiring Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round, then used their two seventh-round picks on Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.

"It was a productive weekend," Khan said of his first draft with the Steelers after taking over for former general manager Kevin Colbert last May. "I really feel like we're a better football team today than we were at 7:59 on Thursday. I can't wait until we get to the rookie mini-camp in a couple of weeks and really see our new Steelers in action. It's going to be fun. I think we're in a good place."

That's the expectation for the other 31 teams across the league, as well, but the Steelers feel like they got some good value from their picks.

They did not, for example, expect Porter, the son of former Steelers star linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr., to be available to them with the 32nd pick in the draft, a selection they acquired last year in the trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears.

So even though they received a number of calls to trade out of that spot with the first pick of the second round, they were more than comfortable taking a player they liked well enough to consider taking with their original first-round pick at 17.