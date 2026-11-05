Steelers, NFL Foundation & LISC announce grant to install new field

The Pittsburgh Steelers, in partnership with the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), today announced that Frazier School District has received a grant through the NFL Foundation – LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program to install a natural grass field at Frazier High School in Perryopolis, PA.

The project will revitalize the natural grass stadium field at the Frazier School District campus, providing thousands of students and youth athletes with access to a safe space to stay active and healthy.

In addition, California Area School District will receive a grant through this program to install new bleachers at California Area High School, improving the facility's safety, accessibility and spectator capacity.

"Football is an important part of our community's culture, and we want young athletes across our region to have the opportunity to experience the energy, passion and unforgettable moments that make the game so special," said Dan Rooney, Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "We are proud to partner with the NFL to help ensure these schools have the resources they need to carry on the proud western Pennsylvania high school football tradition while providing students with the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle."

The NFL Foundation and LISC have partnered for nearly three decades to help young people stay active and healthy by creating safe, accessible places to play through the development of community football fields. Since the program's inception, more than $70 million has been distributed to community organizations and schools across the country, resulting in the construction or refurbishment of nearly 500 fields nationwide.

"For nearly 30 years, the NFL Foundation and LISC have helped expand access to safe, high-quality places for young people to play, grow and connect," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation. "Through the Grassroots Field Grant Program, we are proud to support local leaders who are creating healthier communities and opening more pathways for youth to experience the benefits of football."