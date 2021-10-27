Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Oct 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Running back Anthony McFarland was activated from the Reserve/Injured Designated for Return List to the 53-man roster. The team also placed defensive tackle Carlos Davis on the Reserve/Injured List, making room on the roster for McFarland.

McFarland opened the season on the Reserve/Injured list and returned to practice on Oct. 6. The team had a 21-day window to activate him.

McFarland, the Steelers first pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland, didn't see extended playing time last season, but when he was in the lineup, he made the most of it. He finished the season with 33 carries for 113 yards, a 3.4-yard average while playing in 11 games. He also added six receptions for 54 yards, a 9-yard average. In his NFL debut he had six carries for 42 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

McFarland had a strong training camp this year but was hampered with his injury when the season rolled around.

"I feel like my body feels good," said McFarland, not long after returning to practice. "I did a good job of rehabbing. Just trying to take it one step at a time."

McFarland said he felt some pain during training camp, discovering his injury.

"I had a torn MCL. I don't know how it occurred," said McFarland. "Just one day out practicing I felt it. Got an MRI. That is what it was. It wasn't from a play. It's something I had from college, an old tear and a new tear."

McFarland said one of the biggest disappointments was having it happen so close to the start of the regular season, just when he was gearing up be a part of the offense.

"It's tough. It's tough just because it happened right before the season started," said McFarland. "I really felt like I tried to do a lot in the offseason, not even just before camp, coming into camp to try to make sure I become a better player than I was my rookie year. It kind of sucked for that to happen before the season."

The one thing McFarland has going for him now is that he is feeling confident in the knee, not afraid to make moves on it.

"Everything feels good," said McFarland. "I have been practicing, just running. Everything feels normal. It might be like something a little rust to knock off, but other than that I'm fine.

"Wherever they need me. Najee (Harris) is a good back. He can do it all. But a lot of the guys in the backfield can do it all. Wherever they want to put me, wherever I can contribute just to help the team win."

The Steelers also signed defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad, and released running back Jaylen Samuels.

Slayton, who played college football at Syracuse, was drafted by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Giants, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

