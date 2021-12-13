Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Dec 13, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated offensive lineman Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Haeg has played in eight games this season, starting one. He was placed on the list on Dec. 1.

Haeg spent the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 12 games in 2020, starting three.

Haeg was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round (155th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.  

The team also signed defensive end John Simon to the practice squad. Simon was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), and also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20), and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021). Simon has played in 99 games and has 259 tackles in 99 games, 21 sacks and two interceptions.

To make room for him on the practice squad the team released kick Sam Sloman.

The team also placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

