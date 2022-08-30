Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make first round of roster moves

Aug 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made their first round of roster cuts on Tuesday morning as they need to get down to the NFL's mandatory 53-man roster by 4 p.m. today.

Among those released were defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, who played in 11 games in 2020 and 15 in 2021, including two starts. Also released was Buddy Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Carlos Davis, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the defensive side of the ball the team released defensive backs Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, and Linden Stephens; linebackers Ron'Dell Carter, Johnson, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott, and James Vaughters; and defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Donovan Jeter, and Mondeaux.

On offense, the team released offensive linemen William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, and Ryan McCollum, running back Max Borghi; tight ends Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger; and receivers Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.

The team also waived/injured defensive back Carlins Platel.

Three additional roster moves need to be made by 4 p.m. to get to the 53-man roster.

The Steelers open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Paycor Stadium. For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

news

Steelers sign Ealy

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

news

Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi

news

Steelers make roster moves on Tuesday

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including one following practice

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

news

Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract

news

Steelers sign Teague III

Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract

news

Steelers signed McKinley

The Steelers signed receiver Javon McKinley

Advertising