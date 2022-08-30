Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made their first round of roster cuts on Tuesday morning as they need to get down to the NFL's mandatory 53-man roster by 4 p.m. today.

Among those released were defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, who played in 11 games in 2020 and 15 in 2021, including two starts. Also released was Buddy Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Carlos Davis, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the defensive side of the ball the team released defensive backs Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, and Linden Stephens; linebackers Ron'Dell Carter, Johnson, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott, and James Vaughters; and defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Donovan Jeter, and Mondeaux.

On offense, the team released offensive linemen William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, and Ryan McCollum, running back Max Borghi; tight ends Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger; and receivers Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.

The team also waived/injured defensive back Carlins Platel.

Three additional roster moves need to be made by 4 p.m. to get to the 53-man roster.