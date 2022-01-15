Transactions

Presented by

Steelers activate Smith-Schuster

Jan 15, 2022 at 02:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Sunday's Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Steelers Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery for it. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 and returned to practice this past Thursday.

After his first practice, Coach Mike Tomlin had the following to say.

"He's worked hard in rehabilitation and gotten himself to this point and we simply started the 21-day window," said Tomlin. "We'll look at him, see how he feels and check his level of conditioning, things that we normally do when people get into that 21-day window. It's just part of the process. It was just a start."

Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and no receiving touchdowns in five games prior to the injury. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

"JuJu's an amazing player," said running back Najee Harris. "To see him back at practice, everybody's pretty re-energized. Just to see him out there practicing gives a big boost, just to have another key player back. Just have another guy come back and practice gives us even more energy."

Fellow receiver Diontae Johnson said he liked what he saw from Smith-Schuster in practice, and that it was like watching the player he has become accustomed to seeing.

"I thought he looked smooth," said Johnson. "He still has great hands, a natural catcher. Big hands, strong. Just seeing him run around, he is still JuJu at the end of the day and it's exciting.

"I'm happy he is back. If he gets a chance to play, I'm going to be excited for him, to see him do what he does, which is make plays. It was good to see him out there.

"He brings back that positive energy that we need and that he always brings. You want to be around a guy like that, who's all about football, all about his teammates. Wanting to do anything for the team. And he's a people person. So, there's never a dull moment when he is around."

The team also released punter Corliss Waitman.

Related Content

news

Pierre placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

James Pierre was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday, and the team also made several practice squad moves
news

Johnson placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker Buddy Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday
news

Smith-Schuster returns to practice

JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Haden, Green activated from COVID-19 List

Joe Haden and Kendrick Green were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but receiver James Washington was placed on it
news

Johnson activated from COVID-19 List

Diontae Johnson was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday

news

Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19 List

Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday
news

Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

Cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football

news

Steelers make roster moves

Isaiah Buggs was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

news

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed three players on the COVID-19 List, including two defensive starters in Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley
Advertising