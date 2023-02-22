Players mic'd up, scouting insight are highlighted in 'The Standard'

Feb 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The standard is the standard, and when it comes to current Steelers players, Cameron Heyward is the standard.

In the upcoming episode of the team's video series 'The Standard,' which will hit Steelers.com and all of the team's digital and social platforms on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m., Heyward is featured in multiple fashions.

First, hear what he had to say when he was mic'd up for the Steelers season finale against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. You know there will be some classic lines during a tough AFC North battle.

You can also catch all the action from the Pro Bowl Games, where Minkah Fitzpatrick and Heyward represented the black and gold in the newly designed format. From dodgeball to the gridiron gauntlet to flag football, see how the two enjoyed the new format and hear their perspective.

Heyward was the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and while he didn't win the honor for all his amazing community work, he did spend the week in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. Follow his time in Phoenix where he was mic'd up at Radio Row and on the red carpet at NFL Honors.

With the NFL Combine next on the calendar, and the NFL Draft approaching, Director of College Scouting Dan Colbert and senior scouting assistant Kelvin Fisher talked about the Steelers scouting and draft process. These unique features with those in the scouting department give insight that you will only find on steelers.com.

Remember to check out the upcoming episode of 'The Standard,' which will hit Steelers.com and all of the team's digital and social platforms on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

