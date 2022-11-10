Kazee activated; Boswell on Reserve/Injured

The Steelers activated safety Damontae Kazee from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster.

The Steelers also placed kicker Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List. Boswell has a right groin injury that forced him to miss the Week 8 game against the Eagles.

Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts. For his career he has hit 194 of 222 (87.4%) field goal attempts and 240 of 254 extra point attempts.

The team signed kicker Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday to handle the kicking duties with Boswell out.

Kazee was placed on the list at the beginning of the season after injuring his forearm against the Detroit Lions in the preseason. Under the Reserve/Injured List rules he was required to miss the first four weeks of the season.

Kazee returned to practice on Oct. 20 and the team has a 21-day window to activate him or he had to remain on the Reserve/Injured List all season.

Kazee is hoping to help the defense as they fight to turn things around from the first half of the season.

"At the end of the day we have to make plays, get turnovers, give our offense another opportunity to go score some points," said Kazee. "We just have to trust our keys. Trust everything the coaches are giving us. Execute the plays. At the end of the day, they can call out any play. We just have to execute it. That's what we need to do more.

"We just have to work together. We've got to be brothers. You just have to do your job so your brother can do his. Everybody's job is important. Make sure we do what we have to do, execute the plays and come out with a win."

Kazee was signed by the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in May. He is in his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.