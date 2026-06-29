Get to Know: Tim Berbenich 

Get to know game management/assistant quarterbacks coach Tim Berbenich, including what he enjoys doing in his offseason free time.

What got you interested in coaching:

"Growing up, I was a really big New York Jets fan. My first job in the NFL, I was an operations intern for them while I was in college. That started the coaching aspirations. And then I kind of moved from the operations right into the coaching world."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"It was my college offensive coordinator, Mike Davis. I went to Hamilton College and played football. He was a really smart, good coach. He inspired me to get into the coaching profession and want to do it for a living."

Describe your coaching style:

"I try to just be me. I'm more laid back. I've always told the players when I get loud, it's usually in a positive manner. When I need to correct something, that's usually in a calm manner. I don't believe in yelling and screaming. But when I do get loud, it's all positive. The negative feedback, or the criticism, that has to be done in a firm, honest manner, but not coming at it as an attacking style."

What do you love about coaching:

"The game day experience in the NFL is second to none. But just being able to come to work every day and have a common goal to win. You don't just come to work every day and it's the same thing. We're all shooting for the same mission. And then we get judged every Sunday. You get 70,000 people and millions around the world who get to watch you every Sunday, so that competitive part of it is probably the best part."

Favorite coaching moment:

"The 2013 AFC Divisional Round. We were losing by about 30 points. Donald Brown fumbled the ball around the three-yard line when he was heading into the end zone. Andrew Luck picked it up and took it in the end zone for the touchdown. That started the come back. We went out beating the Chiefs, 45-44, in the game."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Just take it one day at a time, one year at a time. It is a job, so you still have to treat it that way. Being able to contribute to the team in any type of way and be multifaceted across the room. Don't be afraid to do anything."

Best advice you give to players:

"I've always told a lot of young players, just stay involved. Stay in the building whether that means the practice squad, being on special teams. The most important thing you can do for an NFL roster, is be on the NFL roster. So, I've also told them that whatever you can to protect your job and stay on the job, it's much easier to find you a place on the team. When you're on the street, kind of out of sight, out of mind."