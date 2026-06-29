Get to Know: Tim Berbenich 

Get to know game management/assistant quarterbacks coach Tim Berbenich, including what he enjoys doing in his offseason free time.
What got you interested in coaching:
"Growing up, I was a really big New York Jets fan. My first job in the NFL, I was an operations intern for them while I was in college. That started the coaching aspirations. And then I kind of moved from the operations right into the coaching world."
Who was your coaching inspiration:
"It was my college offensive coordinator, Mike Davis. I went to Hamilton College and played football. He was a really smart, good coach. He inspired me to get into the coaching profession and want to do it for a living."
Describe your coaching style:
"I try to just be me. I'm more laid back. I've always told the players when I get loud, it's usually in a positive manner. When I need to correct something, that's usually in a calm manner. I don't believe in yelling and screaming. But when I do get loud, it's all positive. The negative feedback, or the criticism, that has to be done in a firm, honest manner, but not coming at it as an attacking style."
What do you love about coaching:
"The game day experience in the NFL is second to none. But just being able to come to work every day and have a common goal to win. You don't just come to work every day and it's the same thing. We're all shooting for the same mission. And then we get judged every Sunday. You get 70,000 people and millions around the world who get to watch you every Sunday, so that competitive part of it is probably the best part."
Favorite coaching moment:
"The 2013 AFC Divisional Round. We were losing by about 30 points. Donald Brown fumbled the ball around the three-yard line when he was heading into the end zone. Andrew Luck picked it up and took it in the end zone for the touchdown. That started the come back. We went out beating the Chiefs, 45-44, in the game."
Best advice you have received in coaching:
"Just take it one day at a time, one year at a time. It is a job, so you still have to treat it that way. Being able to contribute to the team in any type of way and be multifaceted across the room. Don't be afraid to do anything."
Best advice you give to players:
"I've always told a lot of young players, just stay involved. Stay in the building whether that means the practice squad, being on special teams. The most important thing you can do for an NFL roster, is be on the NFL roster. So, I've also told them that whatever you can to protect your job and stay on the job, it's much easier to find you a place on the team. When you're on the street, kind of out of sight, out of mind."
Offseason relaxation/reset:
"Right now, in the phase of my life, it's travel baseball. I've got two kids, so we've hit the travel baseball circuit. But I love to go to concerts. I've seen over 85 Dave Matthews concerts, probably 35 or 40 Billy Joel concerts. My wife and I love to go to live music concerts. But right now, our time really is taken up with travel baseball."
More about Tim Berbenich:
Prior to joining the Steelers, Tim Berbenich spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as the pass game specialist/game management.
In 2025, the Falcons were ranked 14th in total offense. In 2024, the Falcons finished sixth in total offense, moving up from a 17th ranking prior to Berbenich's arrival.
Prior to joining the Falcons, Berbenich was a coaching analyst for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.
Berbenich spent one season with the Houston Texans (2022) as the team's tight end coach. Tight end Jordan Akins had 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns, while leading all tight ends with a 13.4-yard per catch average.
He spent three seasons as the offensive quality control coach for the Las Vegas Raiders (2018-20), and one season as the team's running backs coach. Under his guidance Josh Jacobs rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns.
Berbenich spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in multiple roles, including offensive assistant (2013-14), offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks (2016-17) and defensive assistant (2015).
In addition, he spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in multiple roles, including offensive quality control coach (2006-07), assistant running backs coach (2008) and assistant receivers coach (2009-11).
Berbenich broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets (2003-04) and offensive quality control coach (2005).