Coaching defensive line a big opportunity for Peko

"The traditions, the culture, everything they've done in the past here, it's really good to be part of it," Peko smiled. "I just want to make my mark now that I'm a Steeler."

In his playing days, Peko was a 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle who anchored the Bengals defense for a decade. He then spent four more seasons with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Peko, 41, first dipped his toe in the coaching waters in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached Peko in Cincinnati, was the primary connection but head coach Mike McCarthy was impressed enough to make him a full-time staff member.

"I always admired him as a player, coached against him, and then he worked for me in Dallas for a year," McCarthy said. "Came in as an intern, and we loved him so much that we hired him for the year. So, we're very excited to give him this opportunity. He's a great fit for our guys."

You don't have to be a former player, let alone at a high level, to be a great coach. But it certainly can be an asset in Peko's case.

Just ask Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom the Steelers signed in free agency to bolster the defensive line. Joseph-Day has 93 starts to his name in the NFL, including the postseason, and three of those came against Peko when their playing careers overlapped. When Peko was with the Cardinals, Joseph-Day was watching him on film to try to pick up tips for his own game.

"It helps tremendously," Joseph-Day said. "He has a ton of experience. Cam has a ton of experience. I'm in my ninth season. We have a lot of great talent in our room, so it's a collaborative effort. It's going to be fun when we put it all together."

Another piece of the puzzle is defensive assistant Shawn Howe, whose primary responsibility in his first year with the Steelers is working on pass-rushing techniques. Both McCarthy and Peko acknowledged Howe's contributions in that phase.

Peko might not have a booming voice off the field, but he expects his players to bring a hard edge week in and week out. After all, he knows what life is like in the AFC North. Now he's just seeing it from another side.