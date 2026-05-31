Coaching defensive line a big opportunity for Peko

The thick, flowing shoulder-length hair combined with a soft-spoken cadence evokes memories of one of the greatest players on some of the greatest defenses in Steelers history.
Domata Peko isn't Troy Polamalu, but he intends to do his part to help the Steelers defense to live up to the standard of its predecessors. For Peko, the team's first-year defensive line coach, that means bringing along four players still on their rookie contracts — Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black and Gabriel Rubio — while the Steelers lean on Cam Heyward to set the tone for the unit.
"It's a room that we can probably lead from the front," Peko said. "Excited for our guys. We've got a good mix of veterans and a couple young dudes who are just barely scratching the surface and ready to excel this year."
New offensive line coach James Campen called it a tremendous opportunity to preside over a collection of high draft picks, but Peko's position is not far behind. Harmon flashed glimpses of dominance last season with 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hits and 1 batted pass en route to winning the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the team's top rookie.
Meanwhile, at 37, Heyward continues to provide the blueprint. He pursues the ball with extra effort, has a knack for disrupting throwing lanes and knows every interior pass-rushing trick in the book.
Heyward also knows the AFC North and what it takes to win those games. Ironically, Peko spent 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, always trying to match the physicality of the Steelers when those two faced off.
"The traditions, the culture, everything they've done in the past here, it's really good to be part of it," Peko smiled. "I just want to make my mark now that I'm a Steeler."
In his playing days, Peko was a 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle who anchored the Bengals defense for a decade. He then spent four more seasons with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.
Peko, 41, first dipped his toe in the coaching waters in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached Peko in Cincinnati, was the primary connection but head coach Mike McCarthy was impressed enough to make him a full-time staff member.
"I always admired him as a player, coached against him, and then he worked for me in Dallas for a year," McCarthy said. "Came in as an intern, and we loved him so much that we hired him for the year. So, we're very excited to give him this opportunity. He's a great fit for our guys."
You don't have to be a former player, let alone at a high level, to be a great coach. But it certainly can be an asset in Peko's case.
Just ask Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom the Steelers signed in free agency to bolster the defensive line. Joseph-Day has 93 starts to his name in the NFL, including the postseason, and three of those came against Peko when their playing careers overlapped. When Peko was with the Cardinals, Joseph-Day was watching him on film to try to pick up tips for his own game.
"It helps tremendously," Joseph-Day said. "He has a ton of experience. Cam has a ton of experience. I'm in my ninth season. We have a lot of great talent in our room, so it's a collaborative effort. It's going to be fun when we put it all together."
Another piece of the puzzle is defensive assistant Shawn Howe, whose primary responsibility in his first year with the Steelers is working on pass-rushing techniques. Both McCarthy and Peko acknowledged Howe's contributions in that phase.
Peko might not have a booming voice off the field, but he expects his players to bring a hard edge week in and week out. After all, he knows what life is like in the AFC North. Now he's just seeing it from another side.
"I'm just giving the best I can every day to get the best out of those guys," Peko said. "For me, man, I just want to make sure I focus on stopping that run. That's huge, especially in our division, making sure we're really stout up front."